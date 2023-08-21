INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Eric Foust (22nd season)

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2022 season: 8-4 (4-3 Colonial)

Postseason: Lost to top-seeded Solanco in district quarterfinals

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

None

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

None

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

None

Key returners: Landon Carbaugh, sr., OL; ADonnie Nori, sr., DB-WR; Kaden Shope, sr., DB; Everson Weller, sr., LB-RB; Cody Wenner, sr., TE-LB.

Key losses: Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller, Trae Kater, Amari Kerr, Jaxon Funson, Diesel Koser, Julian Njau, Drew Fry, Jay’saun Gonzalez

Newcomers: Janye Statum, jr., FB-DL; Drake Wagner, so., OL; Noah Garvin, so., DL.

Outlook: With the graduation of a pair of robust senior classes over the last two seasons, the Greyhounds have new faces in all kinds of places heading into 2023. But consistency breeds confidence, and Shippensburg – with six district quarterfinal appearances in the last seven years – has been one of the area’s most consistent programs. Unfazed by the changes, Foust feels confident in the next generation, and the freshman class in particular, to take the baton and maintain the program’s momentum.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. New look on offense

The Greyhounds graduated players responsible for 99.1% of their rushing yards in 2022 and 80% of their receiving yards. Among the departing seniors was quarterback Tucker Chamberlin. Head coach Eric Foust said a sophomore and a junior were in the running to replace Chamberlin under center for a Shippensburg offense that will look to establish its own identity early in the season.

“We’re going to have a lot of fresh faces,” Foust said, “a lot of new faces, and we’re excited to see where we are.”

The Greyhounds expect to lean a little more on their linemen and the running game while the offense finds its collective footing.

“We run a very fun offense,” said senior lineman Landon Carbaugh. “It’s going to be really fun just to run the ball down everyone’s defense and for our defense to stop everyone from running it down ours.”

2. Confidence with consistency

Despite the different players – with new starters in all but one position on offense and all but four on defense – the expectations remain the same at Shippensburg, where the Greyhounds have won with consistency.

The recent wins, and the environment they created, has helped each iteration of the varsity team take the proverbial baton and run with it.

“It’s the culture of the team,” Foust said. “They believe in themselves. They expect to win. It’s the little things that they have going on. They’re all positives.”

3. Fantastic freshmen

One of the components fueling the excitement at Shippensburg heading into the season is a large freshman class, both in number and in physical size.

“They’re big,” Foust said of the freshmen. “They’re fast. There’s a lot of things about them that’s pretty good.”

4. Family reunion

Senior Cody Wenner has the Greyhounds’ Week 5 matchup with Gettysburg marked on his calendar. When the Greyhounds take the field at home Sept. 29, it’ll have extra meaning for Wenner and his family. Brady Heiser, the Warriors’ quarterback, is Wenner’s cousin. Matt Heiser, the team’s head coach, is his uncle.

“We’re cool about it,” Wenner said. “It’s just fun to play against family and see them. It’s fun for my parents, too, and the rest of my family.”

The Heiser side of the family won the 2022 matchup 17-14.

5. Early excitement

It won’t take long for the new-look Greyhounds to be tested. Their Week 1 slate pits them against Cedar Cliff in a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 5A first-round game, one the Greyhounds won. In Week 2, they’re scheduled to face Big Spring in a rivalry game for the Little Brown Jun, and they wrap up the nonleague portion of their schedule with a Week 3 showdown against Northern, which advanced to the district semifinals in 2022.

“It’s good for us,” Foust said. “It’s good to play a team of their quality in Week 1. I think it sets us up for the season. Our kids have an early focus, which makes it nice.”

SHIPPENSBURG 2023 SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 vs. Cedar Cliff

Sept. 1 at Big Spring

Sept. 8 vs. Spring Grove

Sept. 15 vs. Northern*

(Thursday) Sept. 21 at Susquehanna Township*

Sept. 29 vs. Gettysburg*

Oct. 6 at Mechanicsburg*

Oct. 13 at East Pennsboro*

Oct. 20 vs. Waynesboro*

Oct. 27 at Greencastle-Antrim*

THEY SAID IT

Senior Kaden Shope on the seniors: “I’d say the senior class is very close. We obviously have goals that we want to accomplish, and everyone has the hard-working ability. We want to see each other succeed.”

Carbaugh on his excitement heading into the season: “Just being able to see those kids light up when they get a good weight or whenever they get a good block or make a good tackle against a good guy. That’s what I’m looking forward to this season. Just seeing all the young kids, for the first time, doing certain things that they haven’t done.”

Foust on entering the season after a lot of turnover: “I’m looking forward to a fresh start, maybe going back to playing a little old-school Shippensburg football, running in your face a little bit more and just a little bit more of a ball-control offense to start the season.”