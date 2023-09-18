Sentinel Staff
Here are the Sentinel-area offensive statistical leaders through Week 4 of the 2023 high school football season.
* Based on results submitted to The Sentinel
PASSING
Drew Branstetter, jr., Camp Hill: 85-124, 1,148 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT
Keith Oates III, sr., East Pennsboro: 45-86, 932 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT
Lucas Smith, sr., Carlisle: 39-84, 855 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT
Eli Reider, jr., Mechanicsburg: 60-92, 801 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT
Marcus Quaker, sr., West Perry: 41-57, 580 yards, 6 TD, INT
Caleb Wray, sr., Trinity: 20-33, 425 yards, 5 TD
Bennett Secrest, jr., Cedar Cliff: 31-60, 396 yards, 2 TD
RUSHING
Messiah Mickens, so., Trinity: 56 rushes, 660 yards, 8 TD
Cole Bartram, sr., Northern: 107 rushes, 533 yards, 3 TD
Connor Green, sr., Big Spring: 66 rushes, 489 yards, 6 TD
Erik Schriver, sr., Cedar Cliff: 71 rushes, 453 yards, 8 TD
Marcus Quaker, sr., West Perry: 47 rushes, 380 yards, 3 TD
Brad Hockenberry, jr., West Perry: 49 rushes, 377 yards, 4 TD
Grant Hall, jr., Big Spring: 44 rushes, 355 yards, 3 TD
Bryce Staretz, sr., Cumberland Valley: 80 rushes, 341 yards, 2 TD
JJ Gossard, jr., East Pennsboro: 62 rushes, 263 yards, 2 TD
RECEIVING
Carson Swartz, sr., Carlisle: 21 receptions, 646 yards, 6 TD
Trey Good, sr., East Pennsboro: 15 receptions, 410 yards, 3 TD
Alex Long, jr., Camp Hill: 28 receptions, 349 yards, 2 TD
Josh Smith, jr., Mechanicsburg: 26 receptions, 335 yards, 4 TD
Ian Goodling, sr., West Perry: 19 receptions, 310 yards, 2 TD
Breckin Swope, sr., East Pennsboro: 13 receptions, 290 yards, 4 TD
Noah Doi, jr., Camp Hill: 15 receptions, 276 yards, 5 TD
