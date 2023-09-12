Sentinel Staff
Here are the Sentinel-area offensive statistical leaders through Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season.
* Based on results submitted to The Sentinel
PASSING
Drew Branstetter, jr., Camp Hill: 63-93, 906 yards, 9 TD, INT
Lucas Smith, sr., Carlisle: 28-66, 711 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT
Eli Reider, jr., Mechanicsburg: 48-73, 633 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT
Keith Oates III, sr., East Pennsboro: 36-67, 591 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT
Marcus Quaker, sr., West Perry: 36-49, 516 yards, 6 TD
Caleb Wray, sr., Trinity: 10-20, 302 yards, 5 TD
Bennett Secrest, jr., Cedar Cliff: 25-44, 298 yards, TD
RUSHING
Messiah Mickens, so., Trinity: 41 rushes, 563 yards, 7 TD
Cole Bartram, sr., Northern: 78 rushes, 403 yards, 3 TD
Erik Schriver, sr., Cedar Cliff: 55 rushes, 318 yards, 6 TD
Brad Hockenberry, jr., West Perry: 31 rushes, 280 yards, 3 TD
Connor Green, sr., Big Spring: 44 rushes, 265 yards, 3 TD
Grant Hall, jr., Big Spring: 29 rushes, 253 yards, 3 TD
Marcus Quaker, sr., West Perry: 29 rushes, 250 yards, 2 TD
JJ Gossard, jr., East Pennsboro: 51 rushes, 221 yards, 2 TD
Bryce Staretz, sr., Cumberland Valley: 49 rushes, 198 yards, TD
Marquise Miller, sr., Carlisle: 24 rushes, 167 yards, 6 TD
RECEIVING
Carson Swartz, sr., Carlisle: 18 receptions, 616 yards, 6 TD
Josh Smith, jr., Mechanicsburg: 21 receptions, 273 yards, 4 TD
Ian Goodling, sr., West Perry: 15 receptions, 270 yards, 2 TD
Alex Long, jr., Camp Hill: 20 receptions, 259 yards, TD
Noah Doi, jr., Camp Hill: 11 receptions, 241 yards, 4 TD
Trey Good, sr., East Pennsboro: 10 receptions, 223 yards
Breckin Swope, sr., East Pennsboro: 10 receptions, 201 yards, 3 TD
Grant Hall, jr., Big Spring: 7 receptions, 181 yards, 2 TD
Bryce Smith, sr., West Perry: 10 receptions, 169 yards, 3 TD
