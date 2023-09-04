Sentinel Staff
Here are the Sentinel-area offensive statistical leaders through Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.
* Based on results submitted to The Sentinel
PASSING
Drew Branstetter, jr., Camp Hill: 36-54, 526 yards, 4 TD
Marcus Quaker, sr., West Perry: 25-33, 357 yards, 3 TD
Eli Reider, jr., Mechanicsburg: 34-58, 349 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Keith Oates III, sr., East Pennsboro: 24-55, 337 yards, 3 TD, INT
Caleb Wray, sr., Trinity: 4-9, 215 yards, 3 TD
Quinlin Shearer, so, Red Land: 21-39, 211 yards, TD
RUSHING
Messiah Mickens, so., Trinity: 29 rushes, 419 yards, 6 TD
Cole Bartram, sr., Northern: 53 rushes, 259 yards, 2 TD
Erik Schriver, sr., Cedar Cliff: 48 rushes, 251 yards, 4 TD
Connor Green, sr., Big Spring: 37 rushes, 208 yards, 2 TD
Marcus Quaker, sr., West Perry: 20 rushes, 184 yards, TD
Brad Hockenberry, jr., West Perry: 16 rushes, 183 yards, 2 TD
Matt McNair, sr., Boiling Springs: 28 rushes, 174 yards, TD
Grant Hall, jr., Big Spring: 24 rushes, 172 yards, TD
Gage Hughes, sr., Boiling Springs: 28 rushes, 165 yards, 2 TD
JJ Gossard, jr., East Pennsboro: 36 rushes, 159 yards, TD
Kobe Moore, sr., Camp Hill: 23 rushes, 142 yards
Colton Hoffman, sr., Red Land: 27 rushes, 119 yards, 2 TD
Bryce Staretz, sr., Cumberland Valley: 35 rushes, 117 yards, TD
Caleb Gutshall, sr., West Perry: 18 rushes, 112 yards, 5 TD
RECEIVING
Carson Swartz, sr., Carlisle: 10 receptions, 376 yards, 3 TD
Ian Goodling, sr., West Perry: 11 receptions, 189 yards, TD
Alex Long, jr., Camp Hill: 13 receptions, 168 yards
Noah Doi, jr., Camp Hill: 6 receptions, 128 yards, 2 TD
Breckin Swope, sr., East Pennsboro: 8 receptions, 112 yards, 2 TD
Trey Good, sr., East Pennsboro: 6 receptions, 104 yards
Josh Smith, jr., Mechanicsburg: 14 receptions, 98 yards, TD
