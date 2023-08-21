INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Eric Depew (2nd season)

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Keystone

2022 season: 2-8 (1-6 Keystone)

Postseason: Did not qualify

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

None

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

None

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

None

Key returners: Quinlin Shearer, so., QB; Ben Smith, sr., LB-P; Colton Hoffman, sr., RB-LB; Dominic Woodruff, jr., RB; Kyle Wonders, so., WR-DB; Josh Patrick, sr., WR-DB; Brady Seyler, jr., RB-CB; Anthony Shay, jr., WR-DB; Bryce Phillips, sr., TE-LB; Joseph Sersch, sr., QB-DB, Corrie Miller, sr., TE-LB.

Key losses: Parker Lawler, Addison Janovich, AJ Rodgers.

Newcomers: Devon Drisoll, so., DB; Tyler Hoak, so., DL; Isaac Craw, so.; Isaiah Ambush, so., WR-DL, Owen Shultz, so.; Cason Hoffman, so., WR-DB.

Outlook: The Patriots struggled to sustain momentum in Depew’s first season, but after a full year under the new head coach, including a first full offseason, Red Land feels ready to improve on back-to-back two-win seasons. With nine starters returning, including underclassmen in key skill positions, the Patriots can lay the foundation for success.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Year two under Depew

Depew, who previously spent 10 seasons as the head coach at York Catholic, took over the program in June last year.

One year later, with his staff in place and a sense of familiarity, he has a chance to guide the Patriots through a more productive offseason that included weight training, summer camp and more.

It has led to a more focused approach to the regular season, he said.

“The energy is good,” Depew said. “There’s an excitement. The numbers are still standing strong. There’s definitely a different vibe.”

2. Building sense of team

For the second straight year, Depew took his team to Millersville for team camp, allowing the 57 players to bond in a different environment. The sense of team is something Depew has keyed on heading into his second regular season, and his goal has been to foster it both between and outside the sidelines. The Patriots stayed at the school after heat acclimation practices, sharing meals and participating in a preseason picnic.

“It’s just encouraging the guys and showing how important the team is,” Depew said. “It’s staying with your teammates, talking about the goals you want to accomplish and things like that. I see that starting to change.”

3. Key pieces returning

After the graduation of eight seniors from last year, the team includes nine returning starters.

“There’s a lot of guys who had varsity experience last year that I’m really excited for,” Depew said.

Among the returning starters are Colton Hoffman, a senior running back and tight end with three years of varsity experience, and sophomore Quinlin Shearer, who stepped into the starting quarterback role as a freshman.

“He’s really developing,” Depew said. “He’s getting better. He’s passed the eye test.”

4. An anchor on the line

The one position group experiencing major turnover is the line, where Anthony McCutcheon returns as the lone senior among a group of newcomers after garnering an All-Keystone honorable mention as a junior.

“We’ve got some young guys there,” Depew said, “and they’re coming along really well.”

5. Friendly neighborhood rivalries

The Patriots don’t need to travel far from Lewisberry to complete their three-game nonleague schedule with games against bordering districts in Northern, Mechanicsburg and Northeastern. Their season opener Friday pits them against a Northern team that advanced to the district semifinals last year.

“It’s a great challenge for us,” Depew said of the Northern game. “Bill (Miller) is doing a great job down there. His team got to the playoffs, which makes them even hungrier. That’s what we’re trying to get to, to get to that feeling.”

2023 RED LAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 vs. Northern

Sept. 1 at Northeastern

Sept. 8 at Mechanicsburg

(Thursday) Sept. 14 vs. Milton Hershey*

Sept. 22 at Lower Dauphin*

Sept. 29 vs. Hershey*

Oct. 6 at Palmyra*

Oct. 13 vs. Bishop McDevitt*

Oct. 20 at Cedar Cliff*

Oct. 27 vs. Mifflin County*

THEY SAID IT

Depew on the program’s growth: “I feel there’s a hunger here. I have this sense that things are definitely changing, things are on the rise here. I believe in this program. I believe that we’re going to be a consistent power. I believe in the community. I believe in the school. I love the young men we have. I’ve got a great coaching staff. It’s just a matter of keep working, keep working. I want them to get that taste (of success).”

McCutcheon on being the lone experienced senior on the line: “I think this really helps me. Later on, I do want to start coaching, maybe. This kind of helps me get experience with coaching new players, younger players, and getting them ready for varsity football.”

Photos: Scenes from Cedar Cliff's 42-0 win over Red Land in the West Shore Bowl