High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 9 matchups

With two weeks left in the high school football regular season, playoff spots and claims to division crowns hang in the balance.

The local Week 9 schedule includes the Sentinel's game of the week between Carlisle and visiting Altoona.

Following is a look at the rest of the Week 9 matchups, including Cumberland Valley's bounce-back opportunity at State College and Trinity's test against Steelton-Highspire.

All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley (6-2, 3-2 Commonwealth) at State College (8-0, 5-0): The Eagles head to State College looking to shake off a Week 8 loss to Carlisle. Meanwhile, the Lions hope to maintain their momentum after a 20-6 win at Harrisburg Saturday. The last two times Cumberland Valley faced State College the week after a loss were 2017 (a 36-21 win for the Eagles) and last year’s 21-18 overtime win for the Lions. Allowing just 13.75 points per game, State College has allowed more than 14 points just twice — in a 31-21 win over Downingtown East in Week 2 and a 49-20 win over Carlisle in Week 7.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff (5-3, 3-2 Keystone) at Red Land (2-6, 1-4): The Colts have bounced back from two straight mid-September losses to rattle off three straight wins. They’re looking for their 10th consecutive win in the West Shore Bowl in a run that includes a 35-21 win in last year’s meeting. The Patriots had taken a 7-0 lead before a 28-point run from the Colts put the game away.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mechanicsburg (3-5, 3-2 Colonial) at Greencastle-Antrim (4-4, 1-4): The Wildcats have a shot at finishing with a record of .500 or better for the fourth straight season, something that looked improbable after an 0-3 start. A key to Mechanicsburg’s push has been its defense, which has allowed 21 total points over the team’s last three contests. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have dropped four straight games after a 4-0 start and have surrendered 34.75 points per game over that stretch. Mechanicsburg outscored Greencastle 21-10 in the second half for a 28-24 victory in last year’s head-to-head meeting. Jeff Lougee passed for two touchdowns and Parker Sample rushed for another.

Susquehanna Township (5-3, 3-2) at East Pennsboro (4-4, 1-4): The Indians and Panthers have been trending in opposite directions with the Indians having won their last three games and the Panthers having dropped their last three. That stretch has included East Pennsboro’s one-point loss to Northern (28-27) in Week 7 followed by Susquehanna Township’s 38-37 win over the Polar Bears the following week. Susquehanna Township has scored 38 points in back-to-back weeks while East Pennsboro allowed a season-high 35-point outburst against Shippensburg in Week 8.

Gettysburg (7-1, 5-0) at Northern (4-4, 3-2): The Warriors have won six in a row since their Week 2 loss to New Oxford. They’ve won each of their last four games by 14 points or fewer. The Polar Bears have played back-to-back overtime games, defeating East Pennsboro 28-27 before falling 38-37 to Susquehanna Township. Gettysburg defeated Waynesboro — the team responsible for Northern’s other Colonial loss — 21-10 in Week 7.

Shippensburg (6-2, 3-2) at Waynesboro (2-6, 1-4): Since eking out a 13-10 win at Northern in Week 6, the Indians have lost their last three games, scoring a total of 10 points in the process. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds have found their stride, coming off back-to-back wins over Mechanicsburg and East Pennsboro with a combined score of 49-24. Shippensburg and Waynesboro have alternated wins and losses over the last three head-to-head matchups with the Greyhounds winning 33-14 in 2021.

Mid-Penn Capital

Thursday, 7 p.m. - Camp Hill (5-3, 1-3) at West Perry (8-0, 3-0): Back-to-back losses to Steel-High and Trinity have shrunk the Lions’ margin for error in their quest to qualify for the District 3 Class 2A playoffs. Meanwhile, the Mustangs improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1999, according to the team’s stats page. The matchup features two of the Mid-Penn’s top underclassmen quarterbacks in West Perry junior Marcus Quaker and Camp Hill sophomore Drew Branstetter, who have passed for 1,328 yards and 1,228 yards, respectively.

Thursday, 7 p.m. - Steelton-Highspire (5-3, 3-0) at Trinity (4-3, 3-1): The Rollers have built momentum with four straight wins, scoring at least 61 points in each. On the other sideline, the Shamrocks have won three straight games, blanking rival Camp Hill 21-0 in Week 8. Steel-High won last year’s head-to-head matchup, racing to a 13-0 lead in an eventual 34-28 victory.

Nonleague

Upper Dauphin (6-2) at Big Spring (3-5): With no Week 10 matchup — Big Spring was scheduled to play Middletown, which canceled its season — the Bulldogs look to end the season on a high note. Big Spring, which defeated Boiling Springs 33-27 in Week 8, aims for its second winning streak of the season, and its first since winning back-to-back games in weeks 3 and 4. Standing in the Bulldogs’ way is a Trojan team that has won five straight games by a combined score of 219-66.