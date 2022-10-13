 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 8 matchups

Scicchitano_Football_(2).JPG

Despite a rain-soaked game, the Camp Hill Lions and Trinity Shamrocks faced off in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Friday night at Seibert Park, Camp Hill.

 Carmine Scicchitano, for The Sentinel

TOUCHDOWN: Slow and steady does the trick. Bubblers drain nearly 7 minutes off the clock on a 12-play, 65-yard drive. Matt McNair pounds his way in from 8 yards out.

With three games remaining on the regular-season schedule, local high school football teams look to lock down playoffs spots and build momentum for their programs.

The schedule for Week 8 includes the Sentinel's game of the week between Carlisle and Cumberland Valley.

Following is a look at the Week 8 matchups, including rivalry games between Big Spring and Boiling Springs, and Trinity and Camp Hill.

All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra (1-6, 0-4) at Cedar Cliff (4-3, 2-2): Coming off their second straight win — a dramatic 24-21 win over Lower Dauphin — the Colts have made a habit out of scoring first, taking the initial lead in four of their last five games. The exception was a 48-7 loss at Bishop McDevitt. The Cougars, with losses in their last six games, have only scored first once this season, in a 49-3 loss to Bishop McDevitt. Cedar Cliff scored the first 28 points in a 42-14 win over Palmyra last year.

Red Land (2-5, 1-3) at Bishop McDevitt (5-1, 4-0): The Patriots snapped a three-game losing streak with a 19-9 Week 7 victory over Palmyra. Meanwhile, the Crusaders have rolled to wins in their last five games, outscoring opponents 291-39 during that stretch. McDevitt allowed 28 points total in seven conference games last season. Red Land was responsible for 14 of them.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn football standings through Week 7

East Pennsboro (4-3, 1-3) at Shippensburg (5-2, 2-2): The margins have been small for the Panthers and Greyhounds as they’ve navigated the Colonial Division schedule. In games against their three common division opponents so far — Northern, Mechanicsburg and Gettysburg — they went a combined 1-5. Of those six games, five were decided by 11 points or fewer, and four of them were decided by 11 points combined. Shippensburg earned a 14-10 win over Mechanicsburg in Week 7 while East Pennsboro dropped a 28-27 overtime decision against Northern.

Waynesboro (2-5, 1-3) at Mechanicsburg (2-5, 2-2): Both teams lost fourth-quarter leads in Week 7 losses. The Indians lost 21-10 against Gettysburg while the Wildcats suffered a 14-10 setback to Shippensburg, A last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion gave Waynesboro a 21-20 win over Mechanicsburg in 2021. The Wildcats have allowed 16 points or fewer in five of their last six games.

Northern (4-3, 3-1) at Susquehanna Township (4-3, 2-2): Eyeing their first three-game win streak since opening the 2020 season with five straight wins, the Polar Bears visit a Susquehanna Township squad on a two-game win streak of its own. Northern won last year’s matchup 35-0 behind one of running back Talon Balluscio’s best performances. Then a junior, Balluscio rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Mid-Penn Capital

High School Football: An updated look at the 2022 District 3 power rankings through Week 7

Boiling Springs (2-5, 0-3) at Big Spring (2-5, 1-2): Turnovers troubled the Bubblers and Bulldogs in their Week 7 losses. Boiling Springs committed six turnovers — three fumbles and three interceptions — in a 13-7 loss to Juniata while holding an advantage in total yards of offense (203-167). Meanwhile, Big Spring fumbled twice and threw one interception in a 31-16 loss to West Perry. Boiling Springs won the 2021 matchup between the teams, 44-28.

Trinity (4-3, 3-0) at Camp Hill (5-2, 1-2): The top two teams in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings face off and renew their backyard rivalry at Siebert Park. The Shamrocks have won three games in a row, including a forfeit win over Middletown in Week 7. Camp Hill lost a 71-20 Week 7 game at Steelton-Highspire Saturday. Camp Hill took a 7-0 decision when the teams met in last year’s rain-soaked regular-season finale.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
