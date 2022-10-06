High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 7 matchups

With four weeks remaining on local high school football teams' regular-season schedules, the push for the playoffs is on.

Week 7 features several key matchups with playoff implications, including the Sentinel's game of the week between Northern and East Pennsboro in the fierce Mid-Penn Colonial Division.

The eight other matchups, scheduled between Friday and Saturday, feature intrigue and give teams the chance to build momentum heading into the season's home stretch.

Following are notes on the Week 7 games, all of which are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle (3-3, 1-2) at State College (6-0, 3-0): In three wins, Carlisle has held opponents to an average of 11.6 points per game and no more than 14 in any contest. In three losses, the Herd have surrendered an average of 46.6 points per game and at least 42 points in each. They’ll have their hands full against an unbeaten Little Lions squad that has scored 42 or more points in four of its six games so far. Carlisle defeated State College 21-14 last year in Carlisle, the first of three straight victories that pushed the Thundering Herd into the District 3 playoffs.

Cumberland Valley (5-1, 2-1) at Central Dauphin (2-4, 2-1): Both teams enter their Week 7 showdown coming off explosive Week 6 performances. The Eagles piled up their second-highest point total of the season and their second-largest margin of victory in a 38-14 decision over Chambersburg while the Rams posted their highest point total and largest margin of victory in a 42-14 win over Carlisle. Central Dauphin has held its last two opponents — Carlisle and State College — to their season-low point totals. Cumberland Valley won last year’s meeting 24-17 in the season finale for both teams.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff (3-3, 1-2) at Lower Dauphin (4-2, 2-1): A pair of underclassmen running backs provided their teams’ offensive spark in Week 6 wins. Cedar Cliff junior Michael Jones rushed for 118 yards on 26 carries, scoring a touchdown and adding a two-point conversion in Cedar Cliff’s 28-14 win over Mifflin County. Lower Dauphin sophomore Ty Millhimes racked up his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 211 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 11 carries in a 42-7 win over Palmyra. He also passed for a touchdown. Millhimes rushed seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ 48-20 loss to Cedar Cliff last year.

Palmyra (1-5, 0-3) at Red Land (1-5, 0-3): The teams ranked 25th and 26th among 26 Class 5A teams in the District 3 power rankings look to kickstart the back half of their respective schedules when they face off at West Shore Stadium. Palmyra has lost its last five games, outscored 162-30 since a 14-6 season-opening win over Lebanon. Red Land has dropped its last three contests by a combined score of 111-20 since a 16-15 Week 3 win over Mechanicsburg. Palmyra pulled off a 48-41 win over Red Land in a 2021 shootout capped by a last-minute touchdown from then-senior Richie Kowalksi.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Mechanicsburg (2-4, 2-1) at Shippensburg (4-2, 1-2): The teams are coming off opposite sides of one-score games in Week 6. The Wildcats gave up an early touchdown before shutting out East Pennsboro over the final three quarters for a 10-7 win. The Greyhounds surrendered a last-second field goal to Gettysburg in a 17-14 loss. Shippensburg has lost two games by a total of 14 points. The Greyhounds topped Mechanicsburg 27-7 last year behind quarterback Tucker Chamberlin’s career-best performance that included 12 completions on 16 passes, 227 yards and three touchdowns.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Big Spring (2-4, 1-2) at West Perry (6-0, 3-0): The Bulldogs look to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the end of the 2019 season. West Perry has outscored opponents 146-22 in three home games this season. The teams met in last year’s season opener, a 34-24 win for the Bulldogs that saw Grant Hall score his first varsity touchdown.

(Saturday, noon) Camp Hill (5-1, 1-1) at Steelton-Highspire (4-1, 3-0): The Lions have only trailed in two games this season. They never led in their Week 4 loss to Big Spring, and they trailed in a Week 2 contest against York Catholic that went to overtime. The Rollers have not trailed in a game against a District 3 opponent. They blasted Camp Hill 67-22 in last year’s meeting.

NONLEAGUE

Juniata (4-2) at Boiling Springs (2-4): The Indians have won their last three games by shutout, scoring an average of 46 points per game during the streak. Meanwhile the Bubblers enter the nonleague clash on a four-game losing streak, allowing 47 points per game during the slump. Boiling Springs is also seeking its first home victory of the season.