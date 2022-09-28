High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 6 matchups

The high school football season caps its September schedule with Mid-Penn games on Thursday and Friday.

Week 6 matchups include the Sentinel's game of the week between Big Spring and Trinity and a pair of Thursday games for the area's Mid-Penn Commonwealth members.

As the season enters its second half, teams are looking to keep pace with division leaders and set themselves up for postseason berths.

Following are notes on the Week 6 games, all of which are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Chambersburg (2-3, 0-2) at Cumberland Valley (4-1, 1-1), Thursday: The Eagles return home on a short week, looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 30-14 setback at Harrisburg. Like the Eagles, the Trojans put up their lowest point total of the season last week in an 18-7 loss to Carlisle. CV built a 13-0 first-half lead and rode it to a 23-14 victory when the two programs faced off last year. Isaac Sines passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Griffin Huffman, Alex Sauve and Max Wilken all recorded interceptions.

Central Dauphin (1-4, 1-1) at Carlisle (3-2, 1-1), Thursday: After giving up 98 points in the previous two weeks, Carlisle clamped down at Chambersburg, allowing just one touchdown to snap a two-game losing streak. In their four losses, the Rams have scored an average of 16.25 points per game. Their lone win was a 42-35 win at Chambersburg in Week 4. The Rams won last year’s meeting 24-21.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mifflin County (4-1, 2-0) at Cedar Cliff (2-3, 0-2): Coming off a 41-point loss at Bishop McDevitt, the Colts hope to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2017. They’ll face off against a stingy Husky defense that has allowed seven points in its first two conference games and held opponents scoreless over its last seven quarters. It was the Cedar Cliff defense that pitched a shutout in last year’s head-to-head clash, limiting the Mifflin rushing attack to minus-5 yards.

Red Land (1-4, 0-2) at Hershey (2-3, 2-0): The Trojans have won two games in a row by a total margin of eight points. All but one of Hershey’s games have been decided by 11 points or fewer. The exception was a 14-point loss against Dallastown. Red Land, meanwhile, has gone 1-1 in games decided by eight points or fewer and has lost its last two by a combined margin of 71 points. The Patriots won a 21-0 decision over Hershey at West Shore Stadium last year, one of only two Red Land victories.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

East Pennsboro (4-1, 1-1) at Mechanicsburg (1-4, 1-1): Both teams’ conference losses came against Gettysburg. The Warriors defeated East Pennsboro 27-11 in Week 4 and topped the Wildcats 14-0 in Week 5. The Panthers and Wildcats have split their last two meetings with the winning team posting 43 points in each contest. Mechanicsburg won 43-21 in Mechanicsburg in 2020, and East Pennsboro took a 43-0 victory in Enola in 2021.

Greencastle-Antrim (4-1, 1-1) at Northern (2-3, 1-1): The Blue Devils suffered their season’s first loss and surrendered 30 points or more for the first time in a 30-13 loss to East Pennsboro in Week 5. The last time Greencastle surrendered 30 points was in a 34-27 loss to a Northern program that has won the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Polar Bears are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 13-10 loss at Waynesboro in which they were shut out in the second half.

Shippensburg (4-1, 1-1) at Gettysburg (4-1, 2-0): The Greyhounds, who ran the table in the Colonial Division last year, take aim at the division’s newcomers and the only team left without a loss in the Colonial standings. The Gettysburg defense has allowed just 14.6 points per game while the Shippensburg offense has averaged more than 24 points per game, posting 35 points and 414 total yards in last week’s 34-13 win over Susquehanna Township.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

West Perry (5-0, 2-0) at Boiling Springs (2-3, 0-2): The first quarter has been the bellwether of the Bubblers’ fate so far this season. In two wins, Boiling Springs has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 23-0 in the first quarter. In their last three games, all losses, Boiling Springs has been held off the scoreboard through the first quarter. The unbeaten Mustangs have allowed just 28 points total this season.

NONLEAGUE

Susquenita (2-3, 1-1) at Camp Hill (4-1, 1-1): With a forfeit win in Week 5, the Lions had an extra week to process their 16-6 loss to Big Spring in Week 4. Camp Hill’s defense has held opponents to 17 points or fewer in each of the team’s five games. The Blackhawks ended a two-game skid with a 35-21 win over Line Mountain in Week 5.