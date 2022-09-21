The high school football season heads toward its midpoint with a Week 5 slate of Mid-Penn matchups spanning Thursday through Saturday.

Week 5 bouts include the Sentinel's game of the week, a Commonwealth clash between undefeated Cumberland Valley and perennial power Harrisburg.

Elsewhere, Mechanicsburg looks to build on its first win of the season, Carlisle aims to bounce back from a loss in its conference opener and East Pennsboro welcomes unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim for a Mid-Penn Colonial battle.

Following are notes on the Week 5 games, all of which are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle (2-2, 0-1) at Chambersburg (2-2, 0-1): After dropping a one-score decision to William Penn in a Week 3 shootout and suffering a 29-point Week 4 loss to Harrisburg, the Thundering Herd look to bounce back against the Trojans, who are coming off an overtime loss to Central Dauphin in their Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener. Carlisle ended a two-game skid in 2021 with a 34-7 win over Chambersburg. Then-sophomore Marquise Miller rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in the game.

Cumberland Valley (4-0, 1-0) at Harrisburg (2-1, 1-0), Saturday: CV is flying high after extending its winning streak to four games last week with a 45-14 victory over Central Dauphin East. Harrisburg got back on track last week with a 44-15 triumph over Carlisle after falling to Manheim Township in the waning seconds of Week 3, 24-20. The Cougars have vanquished the Eagles 183-31 across the teams' last four regular-season meetings.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff (2-2, 0-1) at Bishop McDevitt (2-1, 1-0): The Colts had an extra day to process their stunning Thursday night loss to Hershey in Week 4. They’ll test their bounce-back ability against a McDevitt team that has outscored opponents 105-10 in the two games since a season-opening loss to Imhotep Charter. Cedar Cliff has not dropped back-to-back games since losses to Hershey and McDevitt in weeks 2 and 3 of the 2020 season. The Crusaders rolled to a 56-0 win over the Colts last year when McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders completed nine of his 13 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns.

Lower Dauphin (2-2, 0-1) at Red Land (1-3, 0-1): Aside from Lower Dauphin’s Week 1 win over Middletown by forfeit, the two teams have combined for two wins by a total of four points. The Patriots held off Mechanicsburg 16-15 in Week 3 while the Falcons took down Twin Valley 17-14 in Week 2. The margin of victory was also razor-thin when Lower Dauphin held off Red Land 34-28 in last year’s meeting at Hersheypark Stadium. The Falcons’ Ty Millhimes and Charlie Fortney combined for four receiving touchdowns (two apiece) and 120 receiving yards on six catches.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim (4-0, 1-0) at East Pennsboro (3-1, 0-1), Thursday: Coming off their first loss of the season, the Panthers look to knock off a Blue Devils team that has won each of its first four games by at least 14 points. According to East Penn statistician Bill Purnell, the two programs have split their first 16 games against each other, including last year’s 27-19 win for the Panthers. The Blue Devils defense intercepted East Penn quarterback Keith Oates in that game. In his 11 other varsity games with a pass attempt, Oates has thrown a total of four interceptions with no other multi-interception games.

Gettysburg (3-1, 1-0) at Mechanicsburg (1-3, 1-0), Thursday: The Wildcats jumped into the win column with a 34-17 win over Susquehanna Township and look to build on it against a Gettysburg team that has bowled over its opponents by a combined score of 62-31 over its last two weeks. Senior running back Jayden Johnson has been a key component of the Warriors’ offense, averaging 116 rushing yards per game and eclipsing the 100-yard mark in Gettysburg’s last three contests.

Susquehanna Township (2-2, 0-1) at Shippensburg (3-1, 0-1), Thursday: The six points the Greyhounds scored were the fewest Shippensburg has posted in a regular-season game since 2014. Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin and Co. look to bounce back against an Indians team that allowed 34 points against Mechanicsburg in Week 4. Chamberlin threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in last year’s 37-7 win at Susquehanna Township. Amari Kerr also rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Northern (2-2, 1-0) at Waynesboro (1-3, 0-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.: Northern running back Cole Bartram has revved up over the last two weeks, rushing for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries and rushing for at least 100 yards in each contest. The Indians held him to 28 yards on 13 carries in last year’s 6-0 Waynesboro victory. Both teams lost to Chambersburg this season. The Polar Bears dropped a 23-16 decision in Week 2, and the Indians suffered a 17-0 setback in Week 3.

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring (2-2, 1-0) at Steelton-Highspire (2-1, 1-0): After opening their season with a pair of losses, the Bulldogs have bounced back with two straight victories, including a 16-6 win over Camp Hill in Week 4. Meanwhile the Rollers blasted Boiling Springs 74-30 in Week 4. Big Spring stunned Steel-High with a 49-14 decision last year behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Ethan Eisenberg.

Boiling Springs (2-2, 0-1) at Trinity (1-3, 0-0): Both teams look to get back on track, as the Bubblers enter with a two-game losing streak, and the Shamrocks’ losing streak stands at three. Something has to give on the new COBO Field turf. Boiling Springs rolled to a 43-7 win over the Rocks in last year’s clash despite a performance from Max Schlager that saw the then-junior post 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, a 5-yard reception and a 42-yard kickoff return.