High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 4 matchups

The high school football season hits league play with a Week 4 slate of Mid-Penn matchups.

Among Week 4 games in Cumberland County are Thursday's clash between Hershey at Cedar Cliff and The Sentinel's Game of the Week, a Capital Division bout between Big Spring and Camp Hill.

Three Sentinel-area teams — Cumberland Valley, Shippensburg and East Pennsboro — enter the Week 4 slate with unbeaten records. Following are notes on the Week 4 games, all of which are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg (1-1) at Carlisle (2-1): The Cougars are coming off a short week after surrendering the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a 24-20 home loss to Manheim Township Saturday. The Thundering Herd also dropped their Week 3 game by giving up a touchdown in the final minute, falling on the road to William Penn. The Herd have lost their last six games against Harrisburg, including last year’s District 3 Class 6A first-round clash. Carlisle’s last win over Harrisburg came in 2015.

CD East (2-1) at Cumberland Valley (3-0): Last year’s meeting between the two programs saw the Panthers hold off the Eagles for a 17-10 victory. The 17 points were the fewest CD East scored in a regular-season game in 2021. The 12 completions from quarterback Isaac Sines were also the most in a single game during his junior season.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey (0-3) at Cedar Cliff (2-1), Thursday: The Trojans enter the game with one win in their last 13 contests, and look for a win against a Colts team that has won its last two since a season-opening loss to Shippensburg. In those last two games, the Cedar Cliff defense has held opponents to 1.3 yards per carry. Hershey has averaged 4.7 yards per carry this season.

Red Land (1-2) at Milton Hershey (2-1): Coming off their first victory of the season — a 16-15 decision over Mechanicsburg — the Patriots look to lock down back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019. The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season in Week 3 with a 17-8 setback against East Pennsboro. Milton Hershey defeated Red Land 48-21 in last year’s regular-season finale.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro (3-0) at Gettysburg (2-1): The Warriors make their return to the Mid-Penn Conference with a home game against an undefeated Panthers team. It’s the first matchup between the two programs since 2005. Gettysburg knocked off then-2-0 Boiling Springs in Week 3 and has scored at least 14 points per game in each of its first three contests. The Panthers, meanwhile, allowed 14 points in their season opener at York Suburban before holding Palmyra to seven points and Milton Hershey to eight.

Susquehanna Township (2-1) at Mechanicsburg (0-3): Looking for their first win of the season, the Wildcats have won their last two games against the Indians, including a 21-12 victory in 2021. Prior to their Week 3 win over Middletown by forfeit, the Indians ended a 13-game losing streak with a 37-0 win over Northern Lebanon.

Shippensburg (3-0) at Northern (1-2): The Polar Bears suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since 2020, but have outscored their opponents by a total of 31 points so far this season. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds have sprinted to another 3-0 start. Shippensburg topped Northern 21-3 when the two teams clashed in 2021. The Greyhounds Trae Kater, then a junior, rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the game, putting it away with a 42-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-1): Blake Delevan’s two-point conversion in the final minute gave the Bubblers a 29-28 win over the Rollers in 2021. Boiling Springs is Steel-High’s first District 3 opponent this season. The Rollers opened with a 21-14 win over Pittsburgh’s Bishop Canevan and a 39-18 loss to Westinghouse, another team from the Pittsburgh area.

Trinity (1-2) at West Perry (3-0): After taking their lumps against perennial powers in Philadelphia Roman Catholic and Wyomissing in the last two weeks, the Shamrocks continue their early season trial with a conference opener against a Mustang team that has outscored its opponents 114-6.