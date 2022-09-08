High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 3 matchups

The high school football season barrels toward conference play with a slew of nonleague matchups in Week 3.

The slate of games includes The Sentinel's game of the week, Carlisle at William Penn, and nine other games involving Sentinel-area teams.

Three games — Cumberland Valley at Spring-Ford, East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey and Shippensburg at Spring Grove — pit unbeaten teams against each other.

Following are notes on those games, which are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Big Spring (0-2) at Newport (0-2): The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after dropping a Week 2 decision to Shippensburg for their 11th consecutive loss in the Little Brown Jug series. In the games immediately following its previous 10 losses to Shippensburg, Big Spring has a 5-5 record, including last year’s 63-13 win at Halifax and three wins (and zero losses) in season openers when the losses to Shippensburg took place in the previous season’s finale. The Bulldogs have also scored all of their points this season in the second quarter. On the other sideline is a Newport team that has been outscored 98-7 in road losses to Camp Hill and West Perry.

Gettysburg (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-0): The Bubblers have gone 3-0 in each of the last two seasons. Standing in the way of hitting that mark for the third consecutive season is a Gettysburg team looking to bounce back from a 28-14 loss to New Oxford in Week 2. It’s also the home opener for the Bubblers, who’ve won their last 10 games at Ecker Field.

Cumberland Valley (2-0) at Spring-Ford (2-0): After scoring more than 30 points in each of their first two games, the high-flying Eagles visit a Spring-Ford squad that allowed one touchdown in two games. The Rams blanked Governor Mifflin in the second half of their Week 1 clash and held Philadelphia’s Olney scoreless through three quarters in Week 2. Griffin Huffman keyed Cumberland Valley’s 23-19 win over Spring-Ford last season, catching a touchdown pass and rushing for another as time expired.

Mechanicsburg (0-2) at Red Land (0-2): Both teams enter their Week 3 matchup looking for win No. 1 in their respective seasons. Neither team has owned a lead for an extended period of time, as Red Land briefly held a 3-0 lead over Northeastern from the end of the second quarter until early in the third, and Mechancisburg took a 7-0 lead over Cedar Crest early in the first quarter, only to see it erased by the middle of the second.

Camp Hill (2-0) at Upper Dauphin (1-1): In last year’s meeting between the two programs, the Trojans toppled Camp Hill 42-12 and racked up 338 total rushing yards, 202 of them from the then-junior triumvirate of Brady Morgan (12 carries, 94 yards), Konner Walker (3-30) and Alex Hepler (9-78), who also scored three touchdowns. Morgan and Walker are the Trojans’ top two rushers heading into the Week 3 showdown against a Lion defense that allowed 253 York Catholic rushing yards on 42 carries.

Cedar Cliff (1-1) at McCaskey (1-1): Another week gives the Colts another look at an experienced starting quarterback. Senior Matthew Remash has handled quarterbacking duties in Lancaster since he was a freshman and led the Red Tornado to a 30-24 overtime win over John Bartram before a 50-21 loss to Elizabethtown. The Colts, meanwhile, bounced back from a season-opening loss at Shippensburg to defeat Mechanicsburg in Week 2 behind freshman quarterback Bennett Secrest.

Milton Hershey (2-0) at East Pennsboro (2-0): The Spartans received a Week 2 win via forfeit for their scheduled game against Middletown. East Pennsboro is aiming for its first 3-0 start since 2017 when the Panthers went 9-3 and made their last District 3 playoff appearance.

Northern (1-1) at Dover (1-1): Both teams aim to return to the win column after losses in Week 2, as the Polar Bears fell to Chambersburg 23-16, and the Eagles dropped a 41-13 decision to South Western. Talon Balluscio collected 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a junior when the Polar Bears blanked Dover 31-0 in 2021.

Shippensburg (2-0) at Spring Grove (2-0): Two potent offenses collide with unbeaten records on the line. Neither team has trailed so far this season in Shippensburg’s wins over Cedar Cliff and Big Spring, and Spring Grove’s triumphs over Waynesboro and Kennard-Dale.

Trinity (1-1) at Wyomissing (2-0), scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday: After a 35-7 season-opening win over Delone Catholic and a 41-14 loss to Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic, the Shamrocks travel to face the reigning District 3 Class 2A champions. The Spartans have won their last five games against Mid-Penn teams dating back to a 41-0 loss to Middletown in the 2018 District 3 championship game. Earlier that season, Wyomissing defeated Trinity 48-3 in the last meeting between the two programs.