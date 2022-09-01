High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 2 matchups

The high school football season continues to ramp up with a haul of Week 2 matchups that includes The Sentinel's game of the week — Big Spring at Shippensburg — and nine other games involving Sentinel-area teams.

Following are notes on those games.

In three of those games, both teams enter with 1-0 records.

All of the Week 2 clashes are set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Governor Mifflin (0-1) at Carlisle (1-0): The Mustangs’ offense failed to gain traction in a 21-10 season-opening loss to Spring-Ford, amassing 205 of its 211 yards on the ground. The Thundering Herd’s attack, on the other hand, collected 155 yards with 10 pass attempts and 156 yards with 30 rushes. Governor Mifflin has not lost back-to-back games since 2019 when it went 0-3 to start the season.

Boiling Springs (1-0) at Bermudian Springs (0-1): The Bubblers barreled to a 66-18 win at Littlestown in Week 1, blanking the Lightning in the second half. The Eagles suffered a 41-0 shutout loss to New Oxford. Bermudian Springs failed to score in back-to-back games against New Oxford and Boiling Springs at the start of last season, dropping a 35-0 decision to Boiling Springs in Bubbletown.

Cedar Cliff (0-1) at Mechanicsburg (0-1): In their Week 1 losses, both the Colts and the Wildcats lost the turnover battle. Cedar Cliff had one pass intercepted against a Shippensburg team that did not yield a turnover in a 28-10 opener, and Mechanicsburg turned over the ball four times (three fumbles, one interception) to Carlisle in a 28-14 decision.

Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0): Riding the high of a 31-27 win over Manheim Township, the Eagles visit a Panthers team on short rest after a 36-19 win at Central Dauphin Saturday. Cumberland Valley had the short turnaround prior to last year’s 21-3 loss to Central York. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last four regular-season meetings.

Camp Hill (1-0) at York Catholic (0-1): The Lions shined in their season opener, roaring to a 43-7 win at Newport after scoring the game’s first 43 points. Meanwhile, in the Fighting Irish’s 22-14 loss at Lancaster Catholic, York Catholic fell into a 22-0 hole, allowing a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Camp Hill and York Catholic last faced off in the 2020 District 3 championship game, a 21-7 victory for the Lions.

Palmyra (1-0) at East Pennsboro (1-0): A pair of second-half touchdowns paced the Cougars past Lebanon 14-6 in their season opener. The Panthers earned their 350th win in program history Saturday with a 34-14 triumph over York Suburban. Of East Pennsboro’s 350 wins, 24 have come against the Cougars. On top of completing four of his seven pass attempts for 119 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Keith Oates rushed 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown Saturday.

Chambersburg (0-1) at Northern (1-0): In their seven wins last season, Northern scored an average of 34.1 points per game. In their four losses, they averaged 2.5 points per game. Northern’s 45-point total was higher than its single-game score from any of last season’s contests, and quarterback Timmy Bonin and Co. are looking for more against a Chambersburg team that opened its season with a 38-21 loss to Central Bucks East Saturday.

Northeastern (0-1) at Red Land (0-1): The Bobcats’ Kirby Brubaker and the Patriots’ Eric Depew are both hunting for win No. 1 with their respective programs. Their teams are also looking for bounce-back performances after Northeastern’s 35-6 loss to Dover and Red Land’s 45-6 loss to Northern in their season openers. The Bobcats eked out a 16-14 victory when the two teams met last season.

Roman Catholic (1-0) at Trinity (1-0), 7 p.m.: Coming off a 46-15 victory over Wilson West Lawn in their season opener, the Cahillites travel west to take on the Shamrocks at Camp Hill’s Siebert Park due to the ongoing renovations at COBO Field. Trinity knocked off Delone Catholic 35-7 in Week 1 and looks to win back-to-back games for the second time in second-year head coach Jordan Hill’s tenure.