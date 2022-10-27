High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 10 matchups

The final week of the regular season represents different things for different teams.

For some, Week 10 represents a chance to build momentum and springboard into the playoffs. For others, it could mean an opportunity to punctuate a disappointing regular season with a note of positivity.

In The Sentinel’s game of the week, Northern looks to lock down a playoff berth when it travels to Mechanicsburg, a team looking to clinch a .500 record after a 1-4 start

Following is a look at the rest of the Week 10 matchups. All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle (5-4, 3-3 Commonwealth) at CD East (3-6, 1-5): After back-to-back wins over Altoona and Cumberland Valley, the Thundering Herd look to lock down a district playoff spot for the second year in a row. Standing in their way are the Panthers, who ended a five-game losing streak with a 35-0 Week 9 win over Central Dauphin. Carlisle has won each of the last two head-to-head meetings with CD East, winning 28-20 last year after a 21-0 victory in 2020.

Altoona (5-4, 2-4) at Cumberland Valley (6-3, 3-3): The Eagles look to put an end to their first losing streak of the season, a two-game skid that featured a 26-20 loss to Carlisle in Week 8 and a 48-31 setback at State College in Week 9. Cumberland Valley had a lead at the end of the first quarter in both of those games, 14-7 and 17-7. Meanwhile, the Mountain Lions have only led twice at the end of the first quarter in their six conference games, and they’ve been outscored 152-62 in the final three quarters during that span.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey (6-3, 4-2) at Cedar Cliff (6-3, 4-2 Keystone): The Colts and Spartans bring winning streaks into their regular season finale, having won four straight and three straight games, respectively. Cedar Cliff won last year’s showdown, 45-33. In the victory, Parker Tarnoci recovered two fumbles and forced one. The senior leads this year’s Colts defense with four fumble recoveries heading into Week 10.

Red Land (2-7, 1-5) at Mifflin County (5-4, 3-3): In the Patriots’ two victories this season – a 16-15 decision over Mechanicsburg in Week 3 and a 19-9 Week 7 win over Palmyra – Red Land put up points in six of the eight quarters played. In their seven losses, the Patriots have scored in eight of the 28 quarters. While Red Land owns just one win over its last six games, Mifflin County has dropped three of its last four games.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro (4-5, 1-5 Colonial) at Waynesboro (2-7, 1-5): Both teams bring four-game losing streaks into their Week 10 matchup. The Panthers have allowed 25.75 points per game over their four-game skid. Meanwhile, the Indians have scored 23 total points in the same four-week stretch. Waynesboro won last year’s clash 28-3. Then-junior running back Jaylon Bean scored two touchdowns and collected 75 yards on 13 carries.

Greencastle-Antrim (4-5, 1-5) at Shippensburg (7-2, 4-2): The Blue Devils and Greyhounds have seen their seasons turn in opposite directions during conference play. Greencastle has dropped its last five games after winning its Colonial opener over Waynesboro. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds have won four of their last five games since opening conference play with a loss at Northern. Shippensburg won last year’s game 26-6 when the two teams met with two touchdowns from Amari Kerr (13 carries, 123 yards) and one from Trae Kater (11 carries, 109 yards).

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs (3-6, 1-3 Capital) at Camp Hill (5-4, 1-3): Entering the regular-season finale on a three-game losing streak, the Lions still hold the No. 4 spot in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings with a chance to enter the district’s four-team 2A playoffs. Boiling Springs, which won the last two games between the two programs, is looking for its first win – not counting a forfeit victory over Middletown – since Week 2.

Nonleague

Trinity (5-4) at Halifax (1-9): A win would clinch the first above-.500 regular-season record for the Shamrocks since 2012 when current head coach Jordan Hill was playing his final season at Penn State. The Wildcats’ 14-7 loss over previously winless Newport in Week 9 was the team’s sixth straight setback.