Week 4 of the high school football season introduces division games to the season schedule.

Here are some of those matchups and storylines to watch as 10 games play out over three days.

1. Herd's Swartz strikes again

Carlisle’s Carson Swartz was at it again in the Thundering Herd’s 42-40 loss to York Monday. While the Carlisle comeback fell short, the senior Swartz logged eight catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns of 31 yards, 48 yards and 53 yards.

Swartz has averaged 65 yards per scoring play on his six touchdowns this season, making him one of the area’s top big-play threats. The Thundering Herd (1-2) will look to use that skillset in a challenging Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener Saturday at Harrisburg, where the Cougars (2-1) look to bounce back from a 38-6 loss to Manheim Township. In the setback Saturday, Harrisburg allowed passing touchdowns of 72 yards, 44 yards and 6 yards. The game’s outcome could hinge on how well the Cougars limit the big play.

Swartz caught four passes for 78 yards in last year's meeting, a 44-15 win for Harrisburg.

2. Blocks for ‘Rocks

Trinity heads into a Week 4 Capital Division showdown with West Perry looking to shake off a stunning 35-34 loss to Wyomissing. One of the game-changing elements of the first three games for the Shamrocks (2-1) has been their ability to disrupt opponents’ punts.

Trinity has blocked three punts and turned them all into touchdowns in its last two games. A big special teams play could make the difference in a game between two teams angling for another deep postseason run.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs (3-0) have found their stride early. They’ve only punted twice in their first three games.

3. A centennial celebration

Friday, East Pennsboro plans to celebrate 100 years of high school football in Enola when the undefeated Panthers (3-0) host Gettysburg in the program’s 1,000th game.

East Pennsboro has an overall record of 345-325-9, piggybacking on Enola High School’s 132-168-17 mark.

The record includes five wins in eight games against the Warriors (1-2). Gettysburg won last year’s meeting 27-11.

4. Colts vs. Cabrera

In a matchup that couldn’t wait until Friday, Cedar Cliff hosts Hershey in a Mid-Penn Keystone opener between two teams with 3-0 records.

The Trojans, who won a 21-20 decision at home against Cedar Cliff last year, have been powered by senior running back Angel Cabrera, who has rushed 60 times this season for 399 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lining up against Cabrera and the Hershey front is a Cedar Cliff defense that has allowed just 237 rushing yards through three games at 3.07 yards per attempt and only permitted one team – Mechanicsburg – to rush for more than 100 yards.

In last year’s meeting, Cedar Cliff limited Cabrera to 77 yards on 17 carries (4.5 yards per) with zero touchdowns and a gain of 13 yards as his longest play of the night.

5. Big drives for Big Spring

Big Spring has won two straight head-to-head matchups against Camp Hill and aims to extend that streak to three when the Bulldogs invade Siebert Park Friday for a Mid-Penn Capital opener.

Time of possession was the story in last year’s 16-6 win for Big Spring. The Bulldogs had a seven-minute advantage in TOP and used long drives to keep the Camp Hill offense off the field for long stretches during the game.

Big Spring’s opening drive went for 6:30, and on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the third quarter, they ate up eight minutes in a drive that ended with a field goal to stretch the lead to 16-6.

With a rushing attack that compiled 305 yards in last week’s 47-0 win over Newport, the Bulldogs look to set the tone against a Camp Hill team that has posted 92 points over its last two games.

