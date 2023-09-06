Week 3 of the high school football season wraps up most of the nonleague slate and features several monster matchups for Sentinel-area teams.

Here are some of those matchups and storylines to watch as the 12 local games play out Friday.

COBO CLASH

Trinity faces its biggest test of the early season when four-time defending District 3 Class 3A champion Wyomissing invades COBO Field for a nonleague showdown. The Spartans (2-0), behind their reliable Wing-T attack, clobbered the Shamrocks for 319 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-14 win at Wyomissing last year and went on to reach the state semifinals for the third straight season.

The Shamrocks (2-0) applied the lessons learned from the loss to a run that included a District 3 Class 2A title, the program’s first state tournament victory and a berth in the PIAA semifinals.

After their deep postseason runs, with plenty of firepower back in their lineups, the Spartans and Shamrocks are set for another showdown. It features a pair of Penn State commits in Wyomissing senior Caleb Brewer, a versatile lineman, and Trinity sophomore running back Messiah Mickens.

Mickens rushed nine times for 63 yards and a 4-yard touchdown against the Spartans as a freshman.

Through two games this season, Mickens has rushed for 419 yards and six touchdowns. The Spartans have allowed 14 points all season.

BALANCED PANTHERS

At the beginning of the season, East Pennsboro’s coaches aspired to achieve more balance in the Panthers’ offense. Through two games, and two wins, East Pennsboro has attempted 45 pass plays and 61 rushes for 574 yards of total offense. The Panthers have outscored opponents 65-20 in the process and have not trailed this season.

In its home opener, East Pennsboro welcomes a 2-0 Milton Hershey team to John Gross Field. The Spartans have outscored their opponents 69-48 and have scored at least 34 points in each of their first two contests.

Quarterback Keith Oates III has provided the engine to the Panthers’ offense, completing 25 of 45 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He has also rushed nine times for 41 yards and three scores.

Oates scored both touchdowns in East Pennsboro’s 17-8 win at Milton Hershey last season, but the Spartans limited him to 60 yards on 20 carries. With more passing and rushing options available, he could help drive the Panthers to a second consecutive 3-0 start.

MUCH AT STAKE IN MECHANICSBURG

A 16-15 loss at previously winless Red Land in Week 3 dropped the 2022 Mechanicsburg football team to 0-3. The Wildcats steadied the ship, winning four of their next six contests, but missed qualifying for the district playoffs by about one win.

The Wildcats (0-2) find themselves in a similar situation when they welcome Red Land for another Week 3 showdown. This time around, the Patriots (1-1) already have a win on their ledger and are looking to build momentum of their own in their second season under head coach Eric Depew and have a chance to match their 2022 win total.

Red Land has played a pair of close games, falling to Northern 13-7 before holding off Northeastern 23-21. The Patriots surrendered the game’s first points in the loss and scored first in their win.

CARLISLE’S CLOSE CALLS

Through two games under head coach Brandon Cook, Carlisle has scored 56 points and allowed 56 points. The margin could stay close to even when the Thundering Herd (1-1) welcome York to Ken Millen Stadium.

Last year’s meeting between the Herd and the Bearcats (1-1) went back and forth and down to the wire, with York pulling off a 54-47 victory with a last-minute touchdown.

Carlisle’s Carson Swartz has emerged as the Thundering Herd’s big-play target with 10 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns in two games. He burned the Bearcats for an 80-yard touchdown with his only reception in the game last season.

JUNIOR QBs FACE OFF

A pair of junior quarterbacks lead their teams into a Week 3 clash when Camp Hill hosts Upper Dauphin.

Drew Bransteter has been a catalyst under center for Camp Hill (2-0), completing 36 of 54 pass attempts for 536 yards and four touchdowns. Aidan Bingaman has competed 10 of 20 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Upper Dauphin (1-1). He went 6-for-9 for 83 yards and the two touchdowns in a 43-12 Week 2 win over Shenandoah Valley.

In last year’s meeting, Branstetter went 13-for-22 for 136 yards and a touchdown but fumbled and threw an interception. Bingaman went 9-for-13 for 84 yards and a touchdown. Camp Hill held on for a 26-12 victory. Another win would give the Lions a 3-0 start for the second straight season.

Photos: Big Spring football claims Little Brown Jug with win over Shippensburg