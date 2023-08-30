The high school football season continues for Sentinel-area teams with 11 games scheduled for Week 2.

Here are five things to know heading into the games.

1. Thursday night lights

The Week 2 slate includes six Thursday games featuring District 3 teams, including the first of nine Thursday games for Sentinel-area teams this season. Mechanicsburg and Cedar Cliff are set to face off at 7 p.m. Thursday at West Shore Stadium in the middle of their nonleague schedules.

Both teams played Thursday games last season in Week 4. The Wildcats dropped a 14-0 decision at home to Gettysburg, and the Colts suffered a 21-20 setback at home against Hershey.

Aside from entering an extra day of rest with positive momentum, the Wildcats (0-1) look to even their record after a 35-28 loss to Carlisle, while the Colts (1-0) aim to stay undefeated after a season-opening win over Shippensburg.

2. Second-quarter surges

Carlisle, under first-year head coach Brandon Cook, looks to improve to 2-0 for the third straight season when it makes the trip to Shillington with a nonleague game against Governor Mifflin Friday.

The Mustangs are reeling from a 49-19 loss to Spring-Ford in Week 1.

Both teams’ season openers were decided by surges in the second quarter. Carlisle scored 21 straight points to take command against backyard rival Mechanicsburg in an eventual 35-28 win.

Spring-Ford also rode a second-quarter statement, outscoring Governor Mifflin 21-0 in the period to put the Week 1 contest out of reach.

Last season’s Week 2 meeting saw Carlisle outscore Governor Mifflin 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 28-7 lead into halftime of a 48-14 victory. Will Friday’s second period prove to be as pivotal?

3. More on Moore Catholic

Coming off a 49-12 season-opening home win over Delone Catholic, Trinity plays host to Moore Catholic Friday at COBO Field. The Mavericks hail from Staten Island, New York, and compete in the New York Catholic High School Football League, representing a school of about 400 students.

The school suspended the program in 2012 after its 12th season, citing a lack of support, but reestablished it in 2016.

After reaching the CHSFL’s AA championship game in each of the last two seasons, the Mavericks were hit hard by graduation but return Matthias Lighten, an Army commit and senior receiver/defensive back. James Mattera steps in as the starting quarterback after the graduation of John Michalski, who passed for 2,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 last season and signed a national letter of intent to play at Sacred Heart.

4. Eagles’ eyes on defense

After allowing 401 all-purpose yards to Manheim Township in a 35-6 loss in Neffsville, Cumberland Valley turns its attention to a Week 2 matchup with a Central York team that outslugged Central Dauphin 45-35 in its season opener.

While Manheim Township did most of its damage through the air with 281 passing yards and four touchdowns, Central York relied on senior running back Juelz Goff, a Pitt commit who collected 279 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Eagles held Manheim Township to 92 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries, allowing an average of 4.0 yards per carry. Their run defense will key their attempt to pull their record to an even 1-1.

5. Charging into Chambersburg

Another running back to watch in Week 2 is Northern’s Cole Bartram, who rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Polar Bears’ 13-7 Week 1 win over Red Land. He’ll be a key for Northern in its Week 2 trip to Chambersburg.

The Trojans are coming off a 3-7 campaign in 2022 and a 22-0 Week 1 loss to Pope John Paul II. One of Chambersburg’s wins last year came in a 23-16 win over Northern in which the Trojan defense held Bartram to 27 rushing yards on nine carries.

The last time Bartram competed in Chambersburg, he took home a replica helmet as the 189-pound champion in Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars wrestling tournament.

