High School Football: Previewing Big Spring's Eastern Conference championship game

The Bulldogs held off the Lions 16-6 in The Sentinel's game of the week.
The Big Spring football team looks to make the most of its nontraditional season finale.
The Bulldogs, after not playing a Week 10 game due to Middletown canceling its season amid hazing incidents, get one last game after all. Big Spring is set to play Pottsville in the Eastern Conference Class 4A Championship Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Pottsville.
Here’s a quick look into the championship tilt.
Big Spring (4-6) at Pottsville (4-6)
How they got here: Similar the District 3 power rankings, the Eastern Conference determines its championship qualifiers via power points. The Bulldogs forged a 4-6 regular season, receiving a forfeit win from the Blue Raiders in Week 10 after falling in four of their previous five games. The Crimson Tide posted the same mark in the Colonial/Schuylkill Gold Division standings and dropped three of their last four games. Big Spring key players: Connor Green, Grant Hall and Connor Black. Green and Hall have been the Bulldog offensive engines this fall, kicking up a combined 1,510 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Black, like last year’s 138-tackle season, was once again Big Spring’s defensive cornerstone this fall, pulling in 94 stops, including seven for loss, and two forced fumbles. Pottsville key players: Parrish McFarland. The junior running back has punished defenses this season, racking up 874 yards on the ground in addition to seven trips to six. He played a part in the Crimson Tide's passing attack as well, totaling 207 receiving yards and tacked on another pair of scores. Additional notes: This year marks Big Spring’s second time in four years playing in the Eastern Conference championship after competing in the 2019 event. Hamburg blanked the Bulldogs 28-0 in the 2019 title game.
Photos: Scenes from the Shippensburg and Big Spring Little Brown Jug football game
Shippensburg prepares to take to the field at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band prepares to entertain the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg High School marcking band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg football team walks behind the bleachers at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring.
Shippensburg and Big Spring toss a coin to see who will kick off and receive at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Big Spring's Grant Hall picks up a gain of yard during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Shippensburg at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Erby Weller looks for room to run during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Erby Weller, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Kaden Shope during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Connor Green dives for an extra yard after tripping during the third quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Shippensburg at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's student section cheers as they defeat Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Aaron Matthews left, misses a pass that winds up getting intercepted by Shippensburg's Jay Gonzalez during the third quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Amari Kerr looks for room to run during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust smiles as he carries the Little Bown Jug to his team after they defeated Big Spring 35-21 for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg's Trae Kater, center, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Big Spring's Caleb Stewart during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's faces off against Big Spring in the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Diesel Koser, left, is brought down by a host of Big Spring players during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Andrew Witter, left, pulls in a pass in front of Shippensburg's Trae Kater, right, during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, left, hands the ball off to Connor Green during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's quarterback Tucker Chamberlin drops back and looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of the 2022 Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Erby Weller, right, pulls in a pass and runs it for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Grant Hall, left, picks up a gain of yards before being tackled by Shippensburg's Julian Njau during the second quarter of the 2022 Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Connor Green looks for an open lane during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Shippensburg at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
