High School Football: Previewing Big Spring's Eastern Conference championship game

The Big Spring football team looks to make the most of its nontraditional season finale.

The Bulldogs, after not playing a Week 10 game due to Middletown canceling its season amid hazing incidents, get one last game after all. Big Spring is set to play Pottsville in the Eastern Conference Class 4A Championship Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Pottsville.

Here’s a quick look into the championship tilt.

Big Spring (4-6) at Pottsville (4-6)

How they got here: Similar the District 3 power rankings, the Eastern Conference determines its championship qualifiers via power points. The Bulldogs forged a 4-6 regular season, receiving a forfeit win from the Blue Raiders in Week 10 after falling in four of their previous five games. The Crimson Tide posted the same mark in the Colonial/Schuylkill Gold Division standings and dropped three of their last four games.

Big Spring key players: Connor Green, Grant Hall and Connor Black. Green and Hall have been the Bulldog offensive engines this fall, kicking up a combined 1,510 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Black, like last year’s 138-tackle season, was once again Big Spring’s defensive cornerstone this fall, pulling in 94 stops, including seven for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Pottsville key players: Parrish McFarland. The junior running back has punished defenses this season, racking up 874 yards on the ground in addition to seven trips to six. He played a part in the Crimson Tide's passing attack as well, totaling 207 receiving yards and tacked on another pair of scores.

Additional notes: This year marks Big Spring’s second time in four years playing in the Eastern Conference championship after competing in the 2019 event. Hamburg blanked the Bulldogs 28-0 in the 2019 title game.