High School Football Playoffs: Friday's score updates, live streams and live coverage

  Updated
Northern prepares to take on East Pennsboro in a Mid-Penn Colonial Game Friday night at East Pennsboro High School.

The Shamrocks enter their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs on their new home turf

Two Sentinel-area teams remained alive in the high school football playoffs heading into Friday.

Trinity captured a District 3 crown and advanced to a sub-region game in the PIAA Class 2A tournament. Meanwhile, Northern marched into the District 3 Class 5A semifinals at Exeter.

The Sentinel has reporters at both local games Friday, providing live updates as the action unfolds. 

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription). Scores will be updated once the games begin.

'I will always bleed green and white:' Carlisle head football coach Brett Ickes steps down after 26 years with program

District 3 Tournament

Class 5A

Semifinals

Exeter 14, Northern 0 (half) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

PIAA Championships

Class 2A 

Sub Region

Trinity 14, West Catholic 0 (half) | live stream

Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)

