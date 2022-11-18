High School Football Playoffs: Friday's final scores, coverage recap (Nov. 18)

Defense defined performances from the two Sentinel-area teams competing in high school football playoff games Friday.
In the District 3 Class 5A semifinals, Northern's defense limited a high-flying Exeter offense, but the defending champion Eagles still managed to prevail over the Polar Bears.
In a PIAA Tournament Class 2A sub regional game at COBO field, Trinity's defense and special teams set the tone in a 24-0 win over West Catholic, the Shamrocks' first state tournament win in program history.
Here are the final scores from Friday's PIAA and District 3 playoff games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.
'I will always bleed green and white:' Carlisle head football coach Brett Ickes steps down after 26 years with program
District 3 Tournament
Semifinals
Class 6A
Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7
Harrisburg 44, Central York 7
Class 5A
Cocalico 32, Solanco 8
Exeter 21, Northern 7
Class 4A
Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3
Manhieim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7
PIAA Championships
First Round/Sub-Regionals
Class 5A
Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13
Class 3A
Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14
Class 2A
Executive Education 42, Lakeland 15
Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion 8
Trinity 24, West Catholic 0
Buckeye bond: Reagan Eickhoff, Cam Standish channel Ohio State connection, lift Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg to 1st PIAA field hockey finals
In state semifinals separated by two hours and 20 miles, future Ohio State teammates Reagan Eickhoff and Cam Standish channeled their Buckeye bond by scoring game-winning goals.
The Bubblers and Wildcats will play in their first-ever state championship games Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.
The Carlisle School Board approved Sensensig's resignation on Thursday.
The eight district championship matches held on the Cumberland Valley campus in early November were a dress rehearsal for this weekend's PIAA Championships.
Eickhoff's golden goal sends Boiling Springs field hockey past Central Columbia to 1st PIAA title game
Reagan Eickhoff’s heroics send the Bubblers to their first state championship game in program history with a 1-0 overtime win against Central Columbia in Wednesday's semifinal.
Cam Standish gathered a rebound and rattled home the game-winner, pacing Mechanicsburg to the 1-0 victory.
Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints
2022 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team: Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham caps decorated career with second Golfer of the Year nod
Snagging her first Mid-Penn title and second District 3 crown, Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham earned her second All-Sentinel Girls Golfer of the Year nod.
2022 All-Sentinel Boys Golf Team: Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress stamps Golfer of the Year on the scorecard
After forging the best regular season in the conference, and hauling in a collection of postseason accolades, Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress stamps Golfer of the Year on his final scorecard.
Powered by four goals and two assists from junior striker Kayla Keefer, the Bluejays took and early lead and made sure it stood against Trinity in the state quarterfinals Saturday.
Loren Gehret scored two goals and picked up an assist to help Southern Columbia advance to the state semifinals.
Trinity used its dynamic, big-play offense to score on all nine of its drives, steamrolling the Dutchmen 58-27 on its way to the District 3 title, its first since 2010.