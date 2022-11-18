High School Football Playoffs: Friday's final scores, coverage recap (Nov. 18)

Defense defined performances from the two Sentinel-area teams competing in high school football playoff games Friday.

In the District 3 Class 5A semifinals, Northern's defense limited a high-flying Exeter offense, but the defending champion Eagles still managed to prevail over the Polar Bears.

In a PIAA Tournament Class 2A sub regional game at COBO field, Trinity's defense and special teams set the tone in a 24-0 win over West Catholic, the Shamrocks' first state tournament win in program history.

Here are the final scores from Friday's PIAA and District 3 playoff games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

District 3 Tournament

Semifinals

Class 6A

Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7

Harrisburg 44, Central York 7

Class 5A

Cocalico 32, Solanco 8

Exeter 21, Northern 7

Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3

Manhieim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7

PIAA Championships

First Round/Sub-Regionals

Class 5A

Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14

Class 2A

Executive Education 42, Lakeland 15

Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion 8

Trinity 24, West Catholic 0

