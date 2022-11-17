High School Football: Northern readies for District 3 5A semis; Trinity eyes 1st state victory

And then there were two.

The Northern and Trinity football teams are still playing this postseason and eying another extension to their playoff runs Friday. The Polar Bears will travel to Exeter for a District 3 Class 5A semifinal matchup while Trinity, the recent District 3 2A champion, begins its charge at a state title with a PIAA Class 2A sub-region game against West Catholic at COBO Field.

Ahead of Friday night, here’s a look into each local matchup:

Northern (8-4) at Exeter (11-0)

When and where: 7 p.m., Exeter Township High School, 201 E. 37th St., Reading.

How they got here: The Polar Bears continued their unprecedented run last week in the quarterfinals by knocking off third-seeded New Oxford 20-7. In the first round, Northern edged South Western 21-20. The No. 2 Eagles stretched their undefeated campaign to 11 games with a 42-12 quarterfinal win over Dover.

Next up: A ticket to the district championship hangs in the balance. The winner will meet either Solanco or Cocalico in the title tilt.

Number to know: 8. On paper, Northern is as prepared as any when it comes to tightly contested games. Eight of the Polar Bears’ 12 contests have been decided by one score this fall, with four swinging in the York County club’s favor.

Player to watch: Cole Bartram. The Northern tailback eclipsed 1,500 rushing yards for the season in last week’s victory over New Oxford. In the win, Bartram bulldozed his way to 140 yards on the ground and punched in one touchdown. From his linebacker spot, he added 11 tackles (five solo), including two for a loss.

Additional notes: The Polar Bears made program history with their semifinal berth. Northern had previously advanced to the semifinal round but as as part of the Class 3A or Class 4A contingents. Exeter sizes up for its second straight trip to the district final. The Eagles topped Governor Mifflin 31-28 a year ago to secure district gold.

West Catholic (4-7) at Trinity (8-4)

When and where: 7 p.m., COBO Field.

How they got here: The Shamrocks hoisted the District 3 trophy after a decisive 58-27 victory over Annville-Cleona and previously stomped Delone Catholic 56-17 in the semifinals. The Burrs rolled to the District 12 championship with a 57-7 triumph over Bristol.

Next up: The winner will advance to the state quarterfinals, drawing the winner between Lakeland and Executive Education.

Number to know: 485. Trinity pierced the Dutchmen for 485 rushing yards in the District 3 championship game. The 485 stripes were powered by the three-headed ground attack of Messiah Mickens (172 yards, two touchdowns), Max Schlager (154, three TDs) and Christian Joy (107, one TD). Cole Cappawana contributed another 50 yards and a score on two carries.

Player to watch: Caleb Wray. The Shamrock quarterback has been red-hot under center in the playoffs, completing 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 302 yards and four touchdowns. After an 8 for 10 night in the semifinals, Wray connected on all five of his dropbacks against Annville.

Additional notes: Trinity’s District 3 title was its first since 2010, and the program’s third overall. The Shamrocks have made two PIAA tournament appearances — in 2002 and 2010 — and fell in both matchups. West Catholic is in the state playoffs for the second straight year.