INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Bill Miller, 8th season (22nd overall)

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2022 season: 8-5

Postseason: Lost to Exeter in district semifinals

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

None

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Cole Bartram: 293-1,638, 5.8, 17

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

None

Key returners: Cole Batram, sr., RB-LB; Spencer Siegel, sr., OL-DL.; Magarrin Macke, sr., RB-LB; Blaise Webb, sr., OL-DL; Cory Johnson, sr., OL-DL; Jake Bechtel, sr., WR-LB; Austin Miller, jr., WR-LB; Trey Tyree, jr., RB-LB; Michael Hill, jr., OL-DL; Jorge Castillo, so., OL-DL.

Key losses: Talon Belluscio, Timmy Bonin, Mason Yohn, Joel McClintock, Sam Gunning, Nathan Deller, Glenn Sadler, Wyatt Hazen.

Newcomers: Grady Bonin, so., QB-CB.

Outlook: Northern needed little time for adjustment in its move to the 5A classification last year, as the Polar Bears forged their deepest playoff run in program history. A stacked senior class was the engine to much of the team’s success, and now the next wave of upperclassmen look to carry the mantle. There are questions at the skill positions, but with depth in the trenches and a bruiser in the backfield, the Polar Bears are ready to claw into the Colonial.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Passing the torch

While head coach Bill Miller has his man at quarterback, replacing the production and leadership of two-year starter Timmy Bonin is a tough ask. The heir to the throne is Grady Bonin, Timmy’s younger brother, who takes the reins as a sophomore.

“He's an untested commodity, but he does a lot of things well,” Miller said. “He does command the offense well. He's knowledgeable in what we're trying to do. And the key for us is to find out the throws he can make and are confident in, and that's what we focus on.”

2. Experience up front

Spencer Siegel is one of the key returners in the trenches for the Polar Bears. The exit of Sam Gunning and Wyatt Hazen due to graduation creates some concern, but Miller has a wealth of reserves to reload. Blaise Webb, Cory Johnson (who lost his junior season to injury), Michael Hill and Jorge Castillo will round out the corps up front.

3. Bruising Bartram

Bulldozer, bowling ball and Mack truck would all be appropriate descriptions of senior running back Cole Bartram. Bartram, also a state silver medalist in wrestling, thrashed defenses for 1,638 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He was also an all-state selection for his play at linebacker, collecting 148 tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks.

“We gotta get the run game going,” Siegel said. “Without the run game, nothing else is working. We got to get our ISOs and powers — that's our bread and butter stuff. If we can get the ball moving on the ground, you can start putting it in the air and those defenses won’t know what to do.”

4. Keeping the streak

Northern’s run to the 2022 district semifinals marked the fifth straight year the Polar Bears qualified for the postseason. Additionally, the team’s 8-5 mark was its eighth season in a row finishing with a winning record.

5. Cutting it close

By the time the Polar Bears reached the district postseason, where they went on to upset South Western and New Oxford in the first two rounds, the Dillsburg bunch was battle-tested after enduring multiple nip-and-tuck regular-season games. Eight of Northern’s 13 games last season were decided by one score. The Polar Bears split the single-digit affairs, winning four games by a combined 10 points and losing four by a total 12.

“Every team we play, it's a winnable game,” Johnson said.

NORTHERN 2023 SCHEDULE

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 at Red Land

Sept. 1 at Chambersburg

Sept. 8 vs. Dover

Sept. 15 at Shippensburg*

Sept. 21 vs. Waynesboro*

Sept. 29 at Greencastle-Antrim*

Oct. 6 vs. East Pennsboro*

Oct. 13 vs. Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 20 at Gettysburg*

Oct. 27 vs. Mechanicsburg*

THEY SAID IT

Miller on what Northern learned from last year’s run: “Hopefully they got to taste a certain level they want to return to. The one thing we learned last year was that if you want to get beyond, you’ve got to do the things that an experienced team does.”

Siegel on becoming a leader: “Those are big shoes to fill from (last year). Those were guys that have been in this program their whole lives. We gotta step up, and it starts with getting people in the weight room in the offseason for workouts and working before the season starts. And I think we've been doing a pretty good job of getting people out.”

Miller on players accepting their role: “Fortunately, we have a group of kids right now that buy into their role. They understand their role, and they're willing to do their role to make us successful. That's what propelled us last year at the end of the season. We had kids who I'm sure they would have much rather had more carries, more throws, more this, but that wasn't what was going to get us where we needed to go. And they saw that.”

Photos: Northern at Mechanicsburg Football