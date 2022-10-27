High School Football: Mechanicsburg, Northern lay it all the line in Week 10 matchup

The Northern football team set three goals prior to the start of its 2022 season: play a meaningful game in late October, be in the hunt for the Mid-Penn Colonial title and qualify for the District 3 Class 5A postseason.

All three goals remain within reach. But the Polar Bears, who currently rank as the No. 13 seed in a 5A field that sends 12 teams to the playoffs, will have to get through a charged Mechanicsburg squad this week in an attempt to check off all three boxes.

Northern (5-4) visits the Wildcats (4-5) Friday at John H. Frederick Field at 7 p.m. for the teams’ regular-season finale.

“All of those goals are still intact, and what more can you ask for?" Northern head coach Bill Miller said. "And then you add to it, the rivalry aspects of Northern-Mechanicsburg. There are a couple games on our schedule that we actually labeled the week and this is one of them. This is Wildcat week, and we will use that term throughout the week.”

Rivalry and playoff implications aside, both Colonial foes bring plenty of firepower to the table, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Polar Bears feature a bend-but-don’t-break style of defense, allowing an average 20.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have suffocated their opponents to the tune of a 15.1-point per game average and an 8.7 average over their last four.

Showing resiliency has been another common trait of both squads. Northern comes off three straight games that were decided by one point, with two swinging in its favor. Two of the Wildcats’ recent three wins — excluding a 28-0 shutout of Waynesboro in Week 8 — were decided by one score.

“I don't think this is gonna be a light-the-scoreboard-up-type game,” Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said. “I think both offenses have the ability to score points. We've demonstrated that the last few weeks, that we've got some things hammered out offensively, and I know Northern’s put some points up, too. But I think both groups have strong defenses, and I think it's going to be more of a defensive-oriented game.”

Sample, Mechanicsburg's bruising ground game knock down Greencastle in 20-14 triumph Sample’s bruising play, teamed with another staunch defensive effort, launched Mechanicsburg to a 20-14 Mid-Penn Colonial victory over Greencastle at Kaley Field.

The cluster of offense Rose cites has been fueled by quarterback Jeff Lougee. In a 28-0 win over Waynesboro, Lougee threw for one touchdown, ran for another and even caught a pass for a score. The junior signal caller added another rushing score in last week’s 20-14 defeat of Greencastle, an affair that also saw running back Parker Sample erupt for 189 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

For Northern, it’s been a well of offensive production of late. The Polar Bears are headed by the one-two rushing attack of Cole Bartram and Talon Belluscio, but can also throw the pigskin around thanks to the arm of quarterback Timmy Bonin. If the offensive drive stalls out, Division I recruit Mason Yohn is waiting to boot a field goal between the uprights.

“Our approach is really no different than any other game,” Miller said. “We are going to try to control the ball and control the tempo of the game and try to keep them off the field as much as we can on offense. They've got some weapons on offense, and we want to limit their opportunities.”

Key players

Northern

Joel McClintock, sr., LB-RB

Wyatt Hazen, sr., OL-DL

Cole Bartram, jr., RB-LB

Mechanicsburg

Parker Sample, sr., RB-S

Seth Brubaker, sr., TE-S

Sage Thomas, sr., LB-FB

By the numbers

1,116, 680, 13: While Belluscio packs a punch of 459 rushing yards for the Polar Bears, Bartram has led the Northern ground assault. Through nine games, the junior tailback has racked up 1,116 yards on the ground, including 680 across the last four weeks. Among the assemblage of stripes are 13 trips to the end zone, with nine coming over the last four games.

112 and 16: Mechanicsburg will have its hands full attempting to slow down Bartram Friday, however the ‘Cats may have the defensive anchor to stymie — or at least limit — Northern’s feature back. From his linebacker spot, senior Sage Thomas has been the Wildcats’ linchpin this season, collecting 112 tackles with 16 going for loss. Finishing the midpoint of the campaign with 53 sticks, Thomas has reached another level the last four weeks, notching 59 stops in that stretch.

“I think the main thing is the game's gonna be battled out in the trenches,” Rose said. “Northern has always been more of a rough team, but that seems to be the identity we've established ourselves a little bit last year and even more so this year, too. So, I think the battle upfront is going to be the key.”

9: Competitiveness is the one trait Mechanicsburg and Northern don’t sell themselves short on. Each of the division counterparts’ losses have come within a two-score margin, meaning there hasn’t been a single opponent to run away with a victory. Behind the records, the Wildcats have dropped two games within one score while the Polar Bears have suffered all their setbacks by seven points or less.