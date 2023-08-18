INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Anthony Rose (6th season)

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2022 season: 4-6 (4-3 Colonial)

Postseason: Did not qualify

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

N/A

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

N/A

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

N/A

Key returners: Josh Smith, jr., WR-DB; Henry Notarfrancesco, sr., WR-DB; Eli Reider, jr., QB-DB; Justin Bardo, jr., LB; Isaac Dollman, jr., WR-DB; Davon Hutchinson, sr., OL-DL; Henry Notarfrancesco, jr., WR-DB.

Key losses: Sage Thomas, Seth Brubaker, Parker Sample

Newcomers: Collin Stare, so., RB-DE; Jack DeLuca, so., WR-DB, Owen Witmer, jr. TE-DL

Outlook: A relatively young Wildcat roster bounced back from an 0-3 start and battled through inconsistency to the brink of a playoff berth in 2022. With experience and plenty of room for growth, Mechanicsburg aims to make the most of its potential while smoothing over some of the mistakes that led to some of last year’s road blocks.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. A tale of two seasons

After the 0-3 start, the Wildcats posted a 4-3 record over their final seven games.

“We were pretty young last year,” said head coach Anthony Rose, “and I think that youth showed a little bit in those first three weeks. But the boys all banded together, and they worked together as a family. That’s what we try to get them to do. We try to get to a culture where everybody has everybody else’s back, week in and week out. I think that’s kind of what helped us turn the season around.”

The turnaround took Mechancisburg to a de facto playoff game against Northern in Week 10 with the winning team likely clinching a berth in the district tournament. The Polar Bears won, 21-14, and rose the momentum to the district semifinals.

“They’ve been champing at the bit to get back out there on the field ever since that final whistle against Northern,” Rose said. “That’s actually been the driving fuel that’s got us where we need to be.”

2. Razor-thin margins

Mechanicsburg finished its 2022 campaign with a minus-5 scoring margin, posting 152 points while allowing opponents to score 157. None of the losses were decided by more than 14 points, and three of them were decided by seven points or fewer.

Conversely, the Wildcats defeated Waynesboro 28-0 and earned its other three wins by a total of 16 points.

“We were in each game with everybody, said senior lineman Davon Hutchinson. “It’s not like anyone really blew us out. So knowing that we were that close, it just makes me think that we just have to take that next step, just to win. We’ve always had talent, and I feel like this year, we can really utilize that in the right way.”

3. Building a competitive culture

Part of the utilization involves a competitive atmosphere that Rose and his staff have tried to install, one that encourages players to get aggressive while bonding through the battles.

“Practices are very lively,” Rose said. “The way that we have it organized, everything’s a competition. It’s almost like a bunch of brothers out there. There will be times where they get a little excitable, they get into each other a little bit. But I think it’s in a good way. I think they’re always competing against each other, and I think that helps them, mentally, when you get into those tough in-game situations, to be able to push through things like that.”

4. Riding with Reider

Rose expected Eli Reider to slide into the full-time quarterback role after the junior split time with Jeff Lougee under center in 2022.

“I’m really just looking to guide the offense and have us all working together,” Reider said.

Reider’s top returning targets include Josh Smith and Henry Notarfrancesco while a corps of running backs looks to replace the production left by workhorse back Parker Sample, who graduated.

5. Strength and speed

The Wildcats also look to lock in on defense. Rose cited Hutchinson, the interior lineman, and middle linebacker Justin Bardo as the team’s big tone-setting presence up front and in the middle.

“That gives us a really good foundation on what you want to build your offense and your defense around,” he said.

The foundation complements the outside speed of Smith and Isaac Dollman in the secondary.

MECHANICSBURG 2023 SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 vs. Carlisle

(Thursday) Aug. 31 at Cedar Cliff

Sept. 8 vs. Red Land*

Sept. 15 vs. Susquehanna Township*

(Thursday) Sept. 21 at Gettysburg*

Sept. 29 at East Pennsboro*

Oct. 6 vs. Shippensburg*

Oct. 13 at Waynesboro*

Oct. 20 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

Oct. 27 at Northern*

THEY SAID IT

Rose on a productive offseason: “I think the momentum we had toward the end of last year has carried over into the offseason. No one was really pleased with how the season ended last year, one game short of qualifying for districts, so we’ve used that as fuel to gear up for this season.”

Hutchinson on the team’s approach: “In football, you can do whatever in the offseason. You can run. You can lift all the weights you want to, which is good. But at the end of the day, it’s football. You’ve got to be aggressive. Once we get that sense about us again, we’ll be way better off.”

Photos: Scenes from Mechanicsburg football practice