High School Football Highlights: Susquehanna Township tops Northern in overtime

For the second straight week, the Northern football team faced an overtime test in a Mid-Penn Colonial clash.

In Week 7, the Polar Bears outlasted East Pennsboro 28-27, stopping a two-point conversion attempt to seal the win.

In Friday’s Week 8 test at Susquehanna Township, the Indians successfully converted a two-point conversion for the win.

After teams traded leads in the second half, Northern ( 4-4, 3-2 Colonial) cut a 10-point deficit to three on Cole Bartram’s second touchdown of the night and tied the game on Mason Yohn’s 22-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in regulation.

Bartram added another touchdown in overtime, but the Indians (5-3, 3-2) answered with a touchdown from Lex Cyrus and a game-winning two-point conversion from Javon White.

Both teams had entered the game riding two-game winning streaks.

Other Colonial games

Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0: The Wildcats (3-5, 3-2) ran a version of the “Philly Special” capped the scoring in Mechanicsburg’s victory at home. Quarterback Jeff Lougee handed the ball off to Parker Sample, who tossed it back to Josh Smith, who hit Lougee for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 6:40 remaining. Lougee had tossed a touchdown pass to Smith to open the scoring before rushing touchdowns from Lougee and Sample extended the lead to 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg blanked the Indians (2-6, 1-4) for their first shutout victory of the season.

Shippensburg 35, East Pennsboro 14: Shippensburg trailed seven points six minutes into Friday’s Colonial Division contest at home against East Pennsboro but rattled off 28 unanswered points to top the Panthers 35-14.

Greyhound (6-2, 3-2) running back Amari Kerr burst for 100 rushing yards on 12 touches and found the end zone twice on 2 and 6 yard-runs. Trae Kater’s 1-yard score at the end of the first tied the Greyhounds and Panthers, and Diesel Koser’s 1-yard dive extended Ship’s lead to 14 after Kerr’s first score. Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin connected on a 10-yard strike with Erby Weller with six seconds remaining in the half.

East Pennsboro (4-4, 1-4) received a 61-yard touchdown run from Aaron Angelo to open the game’s scoring, and Dakota Campbell snuck in for a 2-yard keeper in the final minutes of the game.

Keystone Division

Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6: Cedar Cliff (5-3, 3-2) quarterback Bennett Secrest threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in a Keystone Division 38-6 romping of Palmyra. Secrest had the hot hand early, striking for a 15-yard TD connection with Nathan Lusk before adding a 2-yard scamper for six. Secrest also capped the scoring midway in the fourth with a 5-yard TD pass to Daniel Schraeder. Sandwiched in between was am Elijah Wilbourn interception return, a Derek Witmer 41-yard field goal and a Taeon Abraham 1-yard TD run.

Palmyra (1-7, 0-5) scored late in the third quarter on a Julian Figueroa 34-yard burst.