High School Football Highlights: Northern, East Pennsboro win District 3 playoff openers

Northern held off South Western for a 21-20 victory, and head coach Bill Miller’s 100th victory, in a District 3 Class 5A first-round playoff game Friday night in Hanover.

The win vaults the No. 11 Polar Bears (7-4) into a quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 New Oxford (8-1) scheduled for Friday at New Oxford. The Colonials’ only loss during the regular season came in Week 3 against South Western.

Northern took a 14-0 lead in Friday’s first-round game, on a pair of touchdown passes from Timmy Bonin to Mason Yohn, and never trailed. The Mustangs (7-4) cut into the lead with 2:42 before halftime, but a Magarrin Macke pick-six padded the Northern advantage midway through the third quarter.

South Western answered with a pair of touchdowns, cutting the Northern lead to one with 2:36 to play, but the Polar Bear defense mustered a stop with less than two minutes to play to seal another Northern trip to the district quarterfinals.

Bonin completed eight of 17 passes for 94 yards and the two touchdowns. Cole Bartram led the Polar Bear rushing attack with 80 yards on 24 carries.

In Class 4A

East Pennsboro 43, Kennard-Dale 0: With five straight losses to close out the regular season, the Panthers (5-6) took charge in their postseason opener with a balanced offense and a defense that held the Rams (4-7) to 92 yards on 43 plays.

Josh Angelo and Jason Gossard each rushed for two East Pennsboro touchdowns, and quarterback Keith Oates completed seven passes on 12 attempts for 135 yards and two touchdowns. His back-to-back touchdown tosses to Trey Good and Breckin Swope gave the Panthers a 20-0 lead with 1:35 left in the second quarter. Dakota Campbell punctuated the first half with a 26-yard field goal.

The East Pennsboro defense intercepted two Kennard-Dale passes and recovered a fumble. The win — East Pennsboro’s first in districts since 2017 — sends the Panthers into the quarterfinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Bishop McDevitt Nov. 11 in Harrisburg.