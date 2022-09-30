High School Football Highlights: Jones' second-half touchdowns power Cedar Cliff past Mifflin County

Falling behind 14-13 with 4:08 left in the third quarter, Cedar Cliff scored two touchdowns in the final 10:06 of Friday night’s Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mifflin County to earn a 28-14 victory at West Shore Stadium and snap a two-game losing streak.

Michael Jones accounted for both second-half touchdowns for the Colts (3-1, 1-2 Keystone) and finished the night with 118 yards on 26 carries.

After Cedar Cliff had taken a 13-0 lead into halftime, the Huskies (4-2, 2-1) punched back with a Landon Eichhorn touchdown pass to Isaac Wilson. Eichhorn, who completed 19 of 37 passes for 223 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, then gave Mifflin County a lead with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Secrest (8/20, 74 yards, one touchdown, one interception) and the Colts seized the lead and the momentum in the fourth quarter.

Colonial Division

Northern 29, Greencasthel-Antrim 18: The Polar Bears (3-3, 2-1) bounced back from Saturday’s loss at Waynesboro, blanking the Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2) in the second half. A Mason Yohn touchdown reception from Timmy Bonin in the final minute of the first half cut Greencastle’s lead to 18-15. Northern took its first lead of the game on one of Cole Bartram’s three rushing touchdowns with 3:07 left in the third quarter, and the Polar Bears’ defense iced the game from there.

Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14: Jermain Gondwe’s 19-yard field goal in the final seconds gave the Warriors (5-1, 3-0) the edge and preserved their unbeaten Colonial record. Erby Weller scored a pair of touchdowns for the Greyhounds (4-2, 1-2) in the first half. Gettysburg answered each one with short-yardage scores from fullback Cody Furman. The teams went scoreless in the second half until Gondwe’s walk-off kick. Shippensburg has dropped two of its last three games.

Capital Division

West Perry 54, Boiling Springs 21: Marcus Quaker scored four rushing touchdowns and passed for two others, leading the Mustangs (6-0, 3-0) to another win in the team’s best start since 2018. Quaker’s second touchdown of the night put West Perry up 14-7 with 9:12 left in the second quarter, and by the end of the half, he had helped the Mustangs build a 28-7 lead. Trey McCardell scored all three touchdowns for the Bubblers (2-4, 0-3).

Nonleague

Camp Hill 10, Susquenita 7: Drew Branstetter’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Noah Doi in the final minute of the fourth quarter extended a 3-0 lead for the Lions (5-1) and gave them enough cushion to withstand a late touchdown from the Blackhawks (2-4). After a scoreless first half, Ben Ellis kicked a 32-yard field goal to put Camp Hill on the board in the team’s first game since Sept. 16.