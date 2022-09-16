High School Football Highlights: Jeff Lougee powers Mechanicsburg to win at Susquehanna Township

Jeff Lougee rushed for two touchdowns, passed for two others and hauled in a game-clinching interception, leading Mechanicsburg football to its first victory of the season, a thrilling 34-27 win at Susquehanna Township in the Mid-Penn opener for both teams at Roscoe Warner Field.

Lougee connected with Seth Brubaker to give the Wildcats (1-0 Colonial, 1-3 overall) a 31-27 lead with 3:40 remaining. Mechanicsburg’s Josh Smith then came up with an interception that set up a Niko Ledebohm field goal that extended the lead to seven points before Lougee intercepted the Indians (0-1, 2-2) to end their final offensive drive.

Smith also helped swing the momentum early, answering Susquehanna’s first touchdown of the game with an 85-yard return on the ensuing kickoff to set up a Lougee score that put the Wildcats up 10-7. They led 17-7 at the half and 24-7 through three quarters before Township stormed back to take a 28-24 lead on a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javon White with 7:38 remaining.

Other Mid-Penn Colonial results

Northern 17, Shippensburg 6: A 95-yard drive in the third quarter, capped by a 2-yard Cole Bartram touchdown run, took a 7-6 lead for the Polar Bears (1-0, 2-2) and stretched it in a physically grinding game on their home field. The Greyhounds (0-1, 3-1) had taken a 6-0 lead through the end of the first quarter on a touchdown set up by a long run from Trae Kater.

The Polar Bears took a 7-6 lead when quarterback Timmy Bonin hit Nate Anderson with a 25-yard touchdown pass with 4:02 remaining in the half. Bartram shoulder a bulk of the Polar Bears’ offensive yardage, totaling 151 yards with 25 carries. He also caught one of Bonin’s five completed passes for 4 yards. Mason Yohn added a field goal in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to two scores.

Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11: Two Gettysburg touchdowns, one a 32 yard run and the other Landon Keefer pick six, squashed East Pennsboro’s momentum in the fourth quarter of a 27-11 loss in Colonial Division action.

The Panthers (3-1, 0-1 Colonial) kept the deficit taught at halftime, trailing only by four thanks to a Dakota Campbell 42 yard field goal after the Warriors had scored via a Sean Higgins 13 yard reception from Brady Heiser. Gettysburg managed to widen its lead in the third on a Jayden Johnson 37 yard run before its pair of pivotal touchdowns. East Pennsboro mustered its final score with 3:37 left on Aaron Angelo’s 5 yard touchdown grab and converted the two-point try on an Angelo pitch-and-catch.

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 40, Trinity 14: Trailing 20 points at halftime, Trinity was unable to crawl out of its hole against West Perry, as the Mustangs raced to a 40-14 Capital Division victory at home.

Trinity, after being held scoreless in the first half, got on the scoreboard halfway through the third on a Messiah Mickens 2 yard plunge. Mickens touchdown run was sandwiched between a Trent Herrera 20 yard touchdown burst and a 97 yard interception return from Ian Goodling.

The Shamrocks (1-3, 0-1 Capital) only trailed by three after the first quarter, a Goodling 26 yard field goal. The Mustangs wasted little time creating separation in the second, finding pay dirt on a Brad Hockenberry 7 yard run and a Herrera 4 yard scamper. A 5 yard hook up between A.K. Rodgers and Tanie Young accounted for Trinity’s final score while Marcus Quaker polished off the Mustangs’ scoring frenzy with a 7 yard quarterback keeper.