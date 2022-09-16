 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlights

High School Football Highlights: Jeff Lougee powers Mechanicsburg to win at Susquehanna Township

  • 0
Carlisle Football 19.JPG

Mechanicsburg's quarterback Jeff Lougee, right, gives instructions to his team during the first quarter of their season opener game against Carlisle Aug. 26 at Ken Millen Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Jeff Lougee rushed for two touchdowns, passed for two others and hauled in a game-clinching interception, leading Mechanicsburg football to its first victory of the season, a thrilling 34-27 win at Susquehanna Township in the Mid-Penn opener for both teams at Roscoe Warner Field.

Lougee connected with Seth Brubaker to give the Wildcats (1-0 Colonial, 1-3 overall) a 31-27 lead with 3:40 remaining. Mechanicsburg’s Josh Smith then came up with an interception that set up a Niko Ledebohm field goal that extended the lead to seven points before Lougee intercepted the Indians (0-1, 2-2) to end their final offensive drive.

Smith also helped swing the momentum early, answering Susquehanna’s first touchdown of the game with an 85-yard return on the ensuing kickoff to set up a Lougee score that put the Wildcats up 10-7. They led 17-7 at the half and 24-7 through three quarters before Township stormed back to take a 28-24 lead on a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javon White with 7:38 remaining.

People are also reading…

Other Mid-Penn Colonial results

Northern 17, Shippensburg 6: A 95-yard drive in the third quarter, capped by a 2-yard Cole Bartram touchdown run, took a 7-6 lead for the Polar Bears (1-0, 2-2) and stretched it in a physically grinding game on their home field. The Greyhounds (0-1, 3-1) had taken a 6-0 lead through the end of the first quarter on a touchdown set up by a long run from Trae Kater.

The Polar Bears took a 7-6 lead when quarterback Timmy Bonin hit Nate Anderson with a 25-yard touchdown pass with 4:02 remaining in the half. Bartram shoulder a bulk of the Polar Bears’ offensive yardage, totaling 151 yards with 25 carries. He also caught one of Bonin’s five completed passes for 4 yards. Mason Yohn added a field goal in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to two scores.

Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11: Two Gettysburg touchdowns, one a 32 yard run and the other Landon Keefer pick six, squashed East Pennsboro’s momentum in the fourth quarter of a 27-11 loss in Colonial Division action.

The Panthers (3-1, 0-1 Colonial) kept the deficit taught at halftime, trailing only by four thanks to a Dakota Campbell 42 yard field goal after the Warriors had scored via a Sean Higgins 13 yard reception from Brady Heiser. Gettysburg managed to widen its lead in the third on a Jayden Johnson 37 yard run before its pair of pivotal touchdowns. East Pennsboro mustered its final score with 3:37 left on Aaron Angelo’s 5 yard touchdown grab and converted the two-point try on an Angelo pitch-and-catch.

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 40, Trinity 14: Trailing 20 points at halftime, Trinity was unable to crawl out of its hole against West Perry, as the Mustangs raced to a 40-14 Capital Division victory at home.

Trinity, after being held scoreless in the first half, got on the scoreboard halfway through the third on a Messiah Mickens 2 yard plunge. Mickens touchdown run was sandwiched between a Trent Herrera 20 yard touchdown burst and a 97 yard interception return from Ian Goodling.

The Shamrocks (1-3, 0-1 Capital) only trailed by three after the first quarter, a Goodling 26 yard field goal. The Mustangs wasted little time creating separation in the second, finding pay dirt on a Brad Hockenberry 7 yard run and a Herrera 4 yard scamper. A 5 yard hook up between A.K. Rodgers and Tanie Young accounted for Trinity’s final score while Marcus Quaker polished off the Mustangs’ scoring frenzy with a 7 yard quarterback keeper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Big Spring football tops Camp Hill in Week 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News