High School Football Highlights: Grant Hall's 4 touchdowns paces Big Spring past Newport

Grant Hall rushed for three touchdowns and caught another Friday night, helping Big Spring top Newport 47-0 for its first victory of the season in Newport.

The Bulldogs (1-2) racked up 481 total yards of offense, including 137 yards on seven carries from Hall, whose rushing touchdown hat trick was complemented by touchdown runs from Connor Green, Caleb Stewart and Brady Singer. Back-to-back touchdowns from Green and Hall in the first quarter spotted Big Spring a 14-0 lead, and Hall added to it with a 40-yard touchdown reception from Ethan Eisenberg, who completed five of his 11 pass attempts for 102 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Big Spring defense held the Buffaloes (0-3) to 157 total yards and nine first downs while pirating a pair of passes via Stewart and Singer interceptions. Big Spring took a 28-0 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Red Land 16, Mechanicsburg 15: Colton Hoffman’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7:50 remaining tied the game at 15, and the extra point gave the Patriots (1-2) a lead they would hold until the final whistle, giving Red Land head coach Eric Depew the first win of his tenure.

Red Land had built an 8-0 lead, setting up the first touchdown of the game with an Anthony Shay interception and adding to the lead by blocking a Mechanicsburg punt that went through the back of the end zone for a safety. The Wildcats (0-3) answered with a Josh Smith interception return for a touchdown and a touchdown from Isaac Dollman that, with a two-point conversion, put the Wildcats up 15-9 before the Patriots answered with the scoring drive of their own.

Cumberland Valley 28, Spring-Ford 16: Isaac Sines’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Paddy Hernjak with 35 seconds remaining in the first half, and the ensuing extra point, gave the Eagles (3-0) a 14-8 lead. A long pass from the Rams (2-1) fell incomplete as the half ended, turning the game over to a second half that saw Cumberland Valley take command with a Sines touchdown pass to Caiden Pines and a 3-yard touchdown run from Bryce Staretz.

Shippensburg 21, Spring Grove 7: Amari Kerr’s two rushing touchdowns bookended the scoring for the Greyhounds (3-0). Spring Grove had built early momentum and a 7-0 lead. Shippensburg turned the tide, recovering a dropped punt return deep in Spring Grove territory, setting up Kerr’s first touchdown of the night. Trae Kater added a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The Rockets (2-1) tied the game on a Ruhland TD pass to Mummert, but the Greyhounds answered with a drive capped by Kerr’s second touchdown to pull ahead for good.

Cedar Cliff 44, McCaskey 0: Bennett Secrest’s five touchdown passes helped the Colts charge past McCaskey for their second straight victory. Secrest (13/15, 159 yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions) connected with Carter Enders and Daniel Schraeder twice each for scores and added a 43-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Lusk. First-quarter touchdown catches for Enders and Schraeder sandwiched a safety put the Colts (2-1) up 16-0 by the end of the first period. The Cedar Cliff defense held the Red Tornado (1-2) to 148 yards of offense.

Dover 29, Northern 28: The Polar Bears punched in a 1 yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Timmy Bonin and a 14 yard sprint from Cole Bartram in the fourth quarter, but the host Eagles delivered late and clipped Northern 29-28, handing the Bears their second loss of the season

Bartram’s 14-yard rushing touchdown was one of two scores on the night for the senior workhorse as he barreled in for a 3-yard score in the first to open the Polar Bear scoring. Talon Belluscio also broke free for a 68-yard bolt in the early ticks of the third quarter. Bartram and Belluscio both completed the night atop the 100-yard rushing threshold — Bartram 116 and Belluscio 100.

Camp Hill 26, Upper Dauphin 12: Kobe Moore’s 24-yard touchdown run with less than 10 minutes to play gave the Lions (3-0) enough of a cushion to remain unbeaten. Before that pivotal fourth-quarter score, the Trojans (2-1) had cut the deficit to 14-12.

Camp Hill quarterback Drew Brastetter continued his strong start to the season, completing 13 of 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and touchdowns to Moore, Noah Doi and Michael Shartle.