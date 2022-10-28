High School Football Highlights: Cumberland Valley wins big in season finale

Two minutes and 34 seconds into Friday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth regular-season finale at Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley’s J.D. Hunter opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run.

It was all the Eagles needed, as they punctuated their regular season with a 37-6 over visiting Altoona, snapping a two-game losing streak with the District 3 Class 6A playoffs on the horizon.

Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines had a hand – or a foot – in the rest of the scoring for the Eagles (7-3, 4-3 Commonwealth), complementing a 1-yard rushing touchdown of his own with touchdown passes to Griffin Huffman, Caiden Pines and Hunter. He also kicked a 37-yard field goal to end the first half, sending Cumberland Valley to the locker room with a 30-6 lead over the Mountain Lions (5-5, 2-5).

In the Colonial Division

Greencastle-Antrim 42, Shippensburg 26: Down 19-0, the Blue Devils (5-5, 2-5) stormed back behind six touchdowns from Tavon Cooper. The Greyhounds (7-3, 4-3), who entered the game with an outside chance of earning a piece of the division title, charged out of the proverbial gates with two touchdowns from Amari Kerr and one from Trae Kater. Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin connected with his brother, Troy, for a 70-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-26, but the Greencatle defense held on for the upset and sealed the game with a pick-six.

Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10 (2 OT): Andrew Soffe’s 26-yard field goal in double overtime shot Waynesboro to a Mid-Penn Colonial 13-10 victory over East Pennsboro, handing the Panthers their fifth straight setback.

Neither team was able to find the end zone until extra time. Dakota Campbell booted a 36-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter to put East Penn (4-6) up 3-0 before Soffe matched with a 40-yarder late in the fourth. In overtime, Keith Oates found Trey Good for a 7-yard touchdown connection while Rayshawn Frazer-Hewitt punched in a 4-yard touchdown run. The Panthers were unable to answer the Indians three points in the second overtime.

In the Keystone Division

Cedar Cliff 38, Milton Hershey 14: A 17-point second quarter and two touchdown passes for sophomore Bennett Secrest separated Cedar Cliff (7-3) from Milton Hershey Friday, as the Colts rode a 38-14 decision to victory.

Scerest threw for 156 yards in the winning effort, finding Michael Jones and Parker Tarnoci for 53 and 23-yard touchdown strikes. Taeon Abraham added an 11-yard touchdown on the ground and Julius Tirado returned an interception for six. Derek Witmer also converted a 30-yard field goal attempt.

The Spartans received a 283-yard passing and 151-yard receiving effort from quarterback Jason Burney and receiver Angel Roberts. Burney and Roberts connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass while Elijah Johnson added a 5-yard rushing score.