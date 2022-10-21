High School Football Highlights: Colts win West Shore Bowl, Shippensburg surges past Waynesboro

Cedar Cliff's Michael Jones, left, runs the ball in for a touchdown in front of Red Land's Anthony Shay, right, during the second quarter of their West Shore Bowl game at West Shore Stadium.
Cedar Cliff's Michael Jones, left, pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Red Land's Joseph Sersch, center, and Brady Seyler during the first quarter of their West Shore Bowl game at West Shore Stadium.
Cedar Cliff takes the field before the start of the West Shore Bowl against Red Land at West Shore Stadium.
Freshman quarterback Bennett Secrest passed for three touchdowns, rushed for another, and led Cedar Cliff to a 42-0 win over Red Land in the annual West Shore Bowl Friday night in a Mid-Penn Keystone game at West Shore Stadium.
Secrest completed 12 of his 22 passes for 192 yards and touchdown strikes to Michael Jones, Nathan Lusk and Alex Kohr. His 1-yard touchdown plunge highlighted his 18 yards on eight carries and capped the first-half scoring for the Colts (6-3, 4-2 Keystone), who took a 28-0 lead into the break.
Jones led Cedar Cliff’s rushing attack with 73 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Preston Dent added a third-quarter score. Meanwhile, the Cedar Cliff defense held the Patriots (2-7, 1-5) to nine first downs and 146 yards of offense. The win was Cedar Cliff’s 10th in a row in the rivalry game.
State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31: The Lions (9-0, 6-0) roared back from a 17-point second-quarter deficit to remain undefeated. The Eagles (6-3, 3-3) had taken a 24-7 lead in the first minute of the second quarter before State College Stormed back with a 28-0 run to end the half, taking the lead on an 89-yard touchdown reception from Ty Salazer that put State College up 28-24 with 1:17 remaining in the second period. The Lions then beat the first-half buzzer with a defensive stop and another touchdown pass from Finn Furmanek to D’ante Sheffey to take a 35-24 lead into the locker room.
Colonial Division
Shippensbug 33, Waynesboro 13: The Greyhounds (7-2, 4-2) Colonial charged to a 26-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Trae Kater collected three first-half touchdowns, rushing for one, catching another and adding a third on an interception return. AMARI Kerr added a pair of rushing touchdowns to give the Greyhounds distance from the Indians (2-7, 1-5) and keep Shippensburg’s hopes alive for a share of the division title.
Northern 24, Gettysburg 23: The Polar Bears (5-4, 4-2) played their third straight game decided by one point. Talon Belluscio punched in a rushing touchdown with 4:55 remaining to put Northern up for good after the Polar Bears and Warriors (7-2, 5-1) had traded lead changes in the second half. Gettysburg had led 9-7 at halftime, but Northern gained momentum with a big kickoff return to open the second half that set up the Polar Bears’ first lead of the game.
Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9: The Indians 6-3, 4-2) jumped to a 22-0 lead with a rushing touchdown from Dorian Smith followed by a pair of Torin Evans touchdown passes to Lex Cyrus. The Panthers (4-5, 1-5) punched back with a Keith Oates touchdown pass to Aaron Anglo with 1:38 left in the second quarter and inched closer early in the fourth when Josh Angelo tackled Smith for a safety. But a 45-yard touchdown run from Javon White helped Susquehanna Township pull away.
Nonleague
Upper Dauphin 42, Big Spring 35: The Trojans (7-2) picked up their sixth consecutive victory and spoiled the home and season finale for the Bulldogs (3-6).
