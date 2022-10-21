High School Football Highlights: Colts win West Shore Bowl, Shippensburg surges past Waynesboro

Freshman quarterback Bennett Secrest passed for three touchdowns, rushed for another, and led Cedar Cliff to a 42-0 win over Red Land in the annual West Shore Bowl Friday night in a Mid-Penn Keystone game at West Shore Stadium.

Secrest completed 12 of his 22 passes for 192 yards and touchdown strikes to Michael Jones, Nathan Lusk and Alex Kohr. His 1-yard touchdown plunge highlighted his 18 yards on eight carries and capped the first-half scoring for the Colts (6-3, 4-2 Keystone), who took a 28-0 lead into the break.

Jones led Cedar Cliff’s rushing attack with 73 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Preston Dent added a third-quarter score. Meanwhile, the Cedar Cliff defense held the Patriots (2-7, 1-5) to nine first downs and 146 yards of offense. The win was Cedar Cliff’s 10th in a row in the rivalry game.

Commonwealth Division

State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31: The Lions (9-0, 6-0) roared back from a 17-point second-quarter deficit to remain undefeated. The Eagles (6-3, 3-3) had taken a 24-7 lead in the first minute of the second quarter before State College Stormed back with a 28-0 run to end the half, taking the lead on an 89-yard touchdown reception from Ty Salazer that put State College up 28-24 with 1:17 remaining in the second period. The Lions then beat the first-half buzzer with a defensive stop and another touchdown pass from Finn Furmanek to D’ante Sheffey to take a 35-24 lead into the locker room.

Colonial Division

Shippensbug 33, Waynesboro 13: The Greyhounds (7-2, 4-2) Colonial charged to a 26-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Trae Kater collected three first-half touchdowns, rushing for one, catching another and adding a third on an interception return. AMARI Kerr added a pair of rushing touchdowns to give the Greyhounds distance from the Indians (2-7, 1-5) and keep Shippensburg’s hopes alive for a share of the division title.

Northern 24, Gettysburg 23: The Polar Bears (5-4, 4-2) played their third straight game decided by one point. Talon Belluscio punched in a rushing touchdown with 4:55 remaining to put Northern up for good after the Polar Bears and Warriors (7-2, 5-1) had traded lead changes in the second half. Gettysburg had led 9-7 at halftime, but Northern gained momentum with a big kickoff return to open the second half that set up the Polar Bears’ first lead of the game.

Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9: The Indians 6-3, 4-2) jumped to a 22-0 lead with a rushing touchdown from Dorian Smith followed by a pair of Torin Evans touchdown passes to Lex Cyrus. The Panthers (4-5, 1-5) punched back with a Keith Oates touchdown pass to Aaron Anglo with 1:38 left in the second quarter and inched closer early in the fourth when Josh Angelo tackled Smith for a safety. But a 45-yard touchdown run from Javon White helped Susquehanna Township pull away.

Nonleague

Upper Dauphin 42, Big Spring 35: The Trojans (7-2) picked up their sixth consecutive victory and spoiled the home and season finale for the Bulldogs (3-6).