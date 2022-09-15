With 4:02 remaining in the game, Hershey quarterback Daniel Painter connected with wide receiver Marcus Sweeney for a 94-yard touchdown, completing a 17-point comeback for the Trojans and securing a 21-20 victory over Cedar Cliff Thursday at West Shore Stadium.

The host Colts (2-2, 0-1 Keystone) jumped out to the convincing lead via a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Bennett Secrest. Secrest and Daniel Schraeder hooked up for the first score on a 19-yard pitch-and-catch to give Cedar Cliff a touchdown lead six minutes in to the contest. Secrest crossed the goal line on a 2-yard keeper in the waning seconds of the first and a Derek Witmer 48-yard field goal made things 17-0 at the break.

Witmer sandwiched another 28-yard field goal between a duo of Trojan touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.

Hershey (1-3, 1-0), hampered by four turnovers in the first half, started its comeback with a Painter 1-yard burst at the 5:22 mark of the third quarter. Witmer’s kick widened the deficit back 13 before Sweeney returned a Secrest interception for six points two minutes later. An Angel Cabrera two-point conversion and Painter’s 94-yard heave sealed off the win.

Secrest connected on 14 of 31 pass attempts Thursday and threw for 157 yards. Preston Dent mustered 25 rushing yards on 19 carries while Nathan Lusk paced the Colt receiving corps with three receptions for 47 yards.