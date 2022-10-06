High School Football: East Pennsboro, Northern's competitive Colonial scrap headlines Week 7 slate

East Pennsboro head football coach John Denniston considers the Mid-Penn Colonial Division one of the best-kept secrets of central Pennsylvania football.

The Colonial doesn’t necessarily have a team that will control a game from start to finish, but its competitive balance ranks among the region's best. There’s not a game on the league slate that Denniston and the Panthers feel like they can circle as automatic win.

East Pennsboro hosts Northern in a Colonial scrap Friday at 7 p.m., the headliner of a Week 7 slate as teams continue to make a push for the postseason. The Panthers enter the matchup at 4-2 while the Polar Bears carry a 3-3 record.

“There's a lot of talent around and there's a lot of variety to prepare for as well in the same game,” Denniston said. “You might be coaching against a (Colonial) team that's going to come out in the Wing-T and then a quarter later they're in the spread. So, it’s a lot of imagination, a lot of creativity and really, really good kids.”

East Pennboro and Northern both got a taste of the competitive balance last week. The Panthers fell in a 10-7 defensive struggle on the road against Mechanicsburg while Northern ran all over Greencastle for a 29-18 decision. East Penn is 1-2 in Colonial play and Northern is 2-1.

“There’s no chance to really take a breath until the ball game is over, and hopefully you're on the on the winning end,” Northern head coach Bill Miller said. “And then you gotta start right back around and crank it up again for the next opponent. They’re all quality opponents.”

The ground attack has been a key ingredient for East Pennsboro and Northern. The Panthers suffered a setback in their ground game last week — Mechanicsburg contained them to 79 rushing yards — but have burst for a pair of 240-plus rushing performances and have eclipsed 100 yards in each of the other three contests. Northern’s followed a similar route with three games above 200 rushing yards and all six breaking the 100-yard barrier.

On the defensive side, the East Penn defense has limited the opposition to 14 points or fewer in five of its six games. The Polar Bears permitted a season-high 29 points in a loss to Dover but allowed an average 13.2 points per game across the other five contests.

“I think it'll be a bit of a defensive struggle,” Denniston said. “I think both defenses have played pretty well, so I think there's probably a few keys to the game. I think the team that is able to limit turnovers and hang on to the ball and drive the ball will probably be in the best situation. I think that's what they're gonna want to do and that's certainly what we're gonna want to do. And I just expect it's gonna be a really competitive game that will come down into the fourth quarter.”

Key players

East Pennsboro

Dakota Campbell, sr., QB-DB-K

Keith Oates, jr., QB-LB

Aaron Angelo, so., RB-LB

Northern

Mason Yohn, sr., WR-DB-K

Sam Gunning, sr., DL-OL

Cole Bartram, jr., RB-LB

By the numbers

175, 3 and 7: The main force in Northern’s ground attack this fall has been junior Cole Bartram. The Polar Bear tailback exploded for 175 rushing yards across 28 carries last week and scored three touchdowns. His presence was felt on defense as well, where he collected seven tackles.

354, 40 and 3.5: East Pennsboro also features a two-way star. Sophomore Aaron Angelo has emerged as a spark plug for the Panthers, picking up 354 total yards of offense (229 rushing, 125 receiving) and scoring three touchdowns. From his linebacker spot, Angelo leads East Penn with 40 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

20 and 12: The East Penn and Northern defenses complement their sublime point per game averages by pirating passes and jumping on loose balls. The Panthers have forced 20 turnovers this fall, recovering 12 fumbles while swiping eight interceptions. The Polar Bears aren’t far off the Panthers’ pace with seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

“I think it comes down to ball control,” Miller said. “They have an offense that has quite a few weapons, and they've shown the ability to make some big plays. … We need to limit their opportunities and to do that we have to play very sound. On offense, we've got to stick to our assignments and control the ball and control the tempo of the game. And on defense, we've got to limit their chances and give them as many three-and-outs as we can.”