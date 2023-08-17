INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: John Denniston (4th season)

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2022 season: 5-7 (1-6 Colonial)

Postseason: Lost to Bishop McDevit in District 3 quarterfinals

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Keith Oates: 37-87, 545, 7

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Aaron Angelo: 149-747, 5.0, 6

Keith Oates: 91-339, 3.7, 6

JJ Gossard: 13-69, 5.3, 6

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Breckin Swope: 12-271, 3

Aaron Angelo: 13-237, 4

Trey Good: 14-41, 2

Key returners: Keith Oates, sr., QB; Josh Angelo, sr., OL-DL; Trey Good, sr., RB-DB; Carter Stup, sr., OL-DL; Ahmar Lumbard, sr., OL-DL; Rayshaun Johnson, sr., OL-DL; Breckin Swope, sr., WR-DB; Paul Sanderson, sr., WR-DB; Colin Benoist, sr., OL-DL; Logan Newman, sr., OL-DL.

Key losses: Dakota Campbell, Colton Yohe, Lovell Tatum.

Newcomers: Ryshaun Johnson, sr., OL-DL

Outlook: The Panthers weathered the grind of their division schedule to earn their first postseason berth, and their first postseason victory, since 2017. A core of four-year starters in key spots look to power the Panthers to another successful season while the program celebrates a century of football in Enola.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

A solid group of seniors

Head coach John Denniston took over the program when this year’s seniors were entering their freshman season. They’ve gained valuable experience, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines, and have steadily improved the overall quality of play within the program.

“We’ve been able to measure these guys through their sophomore and junior years, Denniston said, “and have seen that incremental growth. Now they’re bigger and stronger, and they know what it takes.”

Nine of the starting spots in the East Pennsboro lineup belong to returning seniors.

Close calls in the Colonial

The Panthers lost their final five conference games, but three of those losses came by a total of seven points. Two of the losses – to Northern and Waynesboro – went into overtime.

“We know what the feeling is like to lose a close game,” said senior lineman Josh Angelo. “This year, it’s our job to finish them.”

No kicks from Campbell

Among East Pennsboro’s graduates in the spring was Dakota Campbell, the Panthers’ do-it-all athlete who took snaps under center, in the backfield and out wide, finished second on the team in tackles (53) and also served as the Panthers’ kicker and punter.

“The kicking and the punting, it’s a challenge to replace that,” Denniston said. “I think positionally, we’re in a pretty good position where we’re going to be able to have guys with significant experience step in and fill those roles.”

Denniston expects Keith Oates, who shared snaps at quarterback with Campbell, to take over more of a full-time role as a senior and his fourth year as a starter.

Diversifying the playbook

Oates has spent the offseason building a rapport with his receivers, including fellow seniors Breckin Swope, Paul Sanderson and Trey Good, who missed most of his junior season after breaking his collarbone late in the preseason. The seniors complement juniors Ali Alami, who brings size as a tight end, and Marcel Reed, who has impressed with his speed.

The variety in the East Penn passing game gives Denniston a chance to diversify the team’s offensive approach, one that the coach called too run-heavy in the past.

“We’ve got some weapons that I think are going to allow us to spread the field a little bit more,” he said.

Celebrating a century

The high expectations for the Panthers coincides with the program’s 100th season. The milestone campaign begins with an 8:30 kickoff Aug. 25 at York Suburban, part of Trojans’ Rose Bowl showcase, a century after Enola High School played its first game. The season-long milestone celebration includes the program’s 1,000th game scheduled for Sept. 15 against visiting Gettysburg.

“We’re a town school,” Denniston said. “There’s still a lot of consistency. There are a lot of players around still who played in the program, so there’s a lot of pride. Sept. 15 will be a good night for our program.”

EAST PENNSBORO 2023 SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 at York Suburban, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Gettysburg*

Sept. 22 at Greencastle-Antrim*

Sept. 29 vs. Mechanicsburg*

Oct. 6 at Northern*

Oct. 13 vs. Shippensburg*

Oct. 20 at Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 27 vs. Waynesboro*

THEY SAID IT

Denniston on the team’s seniors: “When they came into the program, we didn’t have a lot of upperclassmen. Our numbers were pretty low. We kind of threw them to the wolves a little bit. They grew up on Friday nights, and each year has gotten better. They had a really strong season last year, and this year should be a real culminating type of season.”

Oates on working with his receivers: “My time with my receivers is just vastly better. I throw to Trey all the time. Breckin is another guy who I know is able to get open. Alli is a big receiving threat, so it’s always nice to have his 6-4 frame. Another guy is Marcel Reed who’s quick and has hit the weight room a lot this offseason. It’s pretty good to be able to see the growth of my receivers as well as myself and see our timing improve just day by day.”

Josh Angelo on support from the community and alumni: “It motivates you to try to be like one of those people, someone who gives back to your community and plays hard for your town.”

Mid-Penn football photos: Scenes from Northern's overtime win at East Pennsboro