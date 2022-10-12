High School Football: Declining number of PIAA officials stabilizes as conferences adjust to schedule shift

Thursday night football has become a staple in Pennsylvania. In February, the Mid-Penn Conference and other leagues across the state announced a schedule shift due to a shortage of referees and other game officials that has plagued the Keystone State.

But by stretching the schedule to include Thursday and Saturday games, the PIAA and the Mid-Penn have seen a positive turnaround. Plus, the PIAA has laid out recruiting and retention tactics in an effort to keep the number of officials trending in an upward direction.

“I think there's really a lot of tentacles to that recruiting and retention piece of officials,” PIAA assistant executive director Pat Gebhart said. “I think it takes buy-in from all the parties involved.”

Long term and short term plans

The buy-in trickles down from the PIAA to schools, coaches, players and officials themselves.

From a school, coach and player standpoint, Gebhart cited the proper treatment of officials during events while schools have integrated their own recruiting efforts. The officials themselves also can recruit others for the job.

At the PIAA level, Gebhart said the organization has increased the penalty for bad acting toward an official — depending on the scenario — and increased the pay for officials who work state playoff games. Other areas of recruitment include passing out business cards at official chapter meetings, staging an officials tent at state championships and providing each high school with recruitment posters.

The state-tournament pay jumps from $85 to $100 for the first round, quarterfinal and semifinal-round games with an increase from $100 to $125 for the finals. Hershey athletic director and Mid-Penn president Michael Montedoro said the conference also negotiated a pay increase for officials over the next five years.

The PIAA is already starting to see results. According to Gebhart, as of Sept. 2, the PIAA had 10,116 registered officials. By Oct. 2, it had 10,218. Hundreds of officials referee more than one sport.

“All those things put together,” Gebhart said, “I think, put us in a good spot and really has helped us maintain the current numbers that we have. So, while some states are seeing continued drop-off of officials, I'm not so sure we are. We're not in the best place we want to be, and it's pretty obvious if we're moving games for football to Thursday and Saturday, but we're not quite as bad off as I think everyone thinks we may be.”

The PIAA also plans to expand the pool of prospective officials to include 16- and 17-year-olds. Gebhart said the plan is still in its early stages and likely won’t be brought before the board of directors for another six months. If the plan is enacted, the 16- or 17-year-olds would begin officiating junior high games before advancing to ninth grade competition.

“Hopefully we can obtain some officials from those 16- and 17-year-olds that are currently in school, that if they're in high school, they can walk down the street to the middle school and do a game at 4 o'clock when school's over and get a couple of bucks in their pocket and then go home,” Gebhart said. “So, that's just another way to try to get somebody in the fold early in their career that we think may benefit us.”

Challenges remain

Gebhart said the PIAA’s biggest road block is simply getting people to sign up to officiate.

“The challenges are just getting that person to make an attempt to try to be an official,” Gebhart said, “because I think once they try it, and if they have the correct mentor — and that's really another area where we need to do a better job and our chapters need to do a better job is the mentorship of new folks coming in — we'll hold on to these officials for a longer period of time.”

Once they put pen to paper, referees build up experience, starting with junior varsity events before reaching varsity games. The addition of Thursday night football elevated the chances for younger officials to get more reps.

“I think we would all agree that especially early in your career,” Gebhart said, “seeing plays that you've never seen before, can really be a success factor in that official’s career that when they do see it the second or third time, it's second nature to them, because they've seen it before.”

On the flip side, Montedoro said the scarcity of seasoned officials is a challenge for the Mid-Penn this year. Montedoro said the conference had 14 crews at the start of the season with 18 needed for a full Friday night slate. The Mid-Penn also has a bundle of JV officials but couldn’t promote any to varsity contests without the proper training.

The Mid-Penn addressed the challenge in February. Conference officials decided on having divisional Thursday or Saturday schedules, meaning each team in a division would attempt to play on the same day.

“The intent was that if your division preferred the Thursday night game, everybody would play Thursday night for competitive balance,” Montedoro said, “so that one school didn’t have to turn around and play on Thursday when others didn’t in the same division.”

Of teams in the Sentinel's coverage area, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg have all played Thursday this season. Trinity has a Thursday matchup with Steel-High scheduled for Oct. 20. Boiling Springs’ Thursday game on the same date has been erased from the schedule with the Bubblers' opponent, Middletown, canceling its season due to hazing incidents. Camp Hill, East Penn and Northern have played in nontraditional Saturday games as well.

Thursday games are still in play for next season. From Montedoro’s perspective, the Mid-Penn has fared better this year compared to seasons past.

“There's a shortness in all sports,” Montedoro said, “but we're at least getting games filled. Last couple of years, we were even struggling to get some games (filled), so we had to move games and change things. So, we’re at least a little better off.”

In past years, he said athletic administrators occasionally scrambled to find officials, or worse, canceled or postponed events. After initial questions arose, Montedoro said the conference hasn’t received any negative feedback with the transition to Thursdays and Saturdays.

Reactions from players and coaches

The statewide official shortage affected those popping pads and calling the plays down on the field the most. However, the overwhelming response to Thursday and Saturday games has been a positive one.

The only concern with coaches, including Cumberland Valley’s Josh Oswalt and Mechanicsburg’s Anthony Rose, was ensuring their team safely prepared for the Thursday games. Oswalt and Rose said they reconfigured their practice regimens, including the limiting of full-pad practices and transitioning to uppers to minimize the chance of injury.

“We just kind of scaled back on contact since it was a little shorter period of time and made a few little tweaks and adjustments as far as how much contact we had in practice and everything,” Rose said. “I think it worked out well for everybody.”

The Eagles’ midweek game carried a different weight compared to the Wildcats. CV had four days to prepare for its Thursday game, having faced Harrisburg the previous Saturday.

“I think just making sure that we had the positive energy was our big focus in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday when we got back with the boys,” Oswalt said. “I think we fully were able to have that all together, so that Thursday was upbeat, positive and in our favor.”

Oswalt and Rose said they enjoyed the Thursday experience. The coaches said it presented a different and unique atmosphere come kickoff and allowed them and their players to spend a Friday night with family and friends and take a Saturday practice off for the first time in months.

“I think that it was just that little bit of sugar at the end of the week that they're like, ‘OK, well, we can get behind this Thursday thing if we get a Saturday off here,’” Oswalt said.

"Overall, I thought it was a good experience," Rose said, "and I think it's something that I'd be OK with in future seasons."