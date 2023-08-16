INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Josh Oswalt, 4th season (14th overall)

Classification: 6A

Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth

2022 season: 7-4

Postseason: Lost in district quarterfinals to Manheim Township

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

None

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Bryce Staretz 147-738, 5, 6

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Caiden Pines 16-304, 19, 6

Adam Somerville 8-90, 11.2, 0

Key returners: Alex Sauve, sr., LB; Bryce Staretz, sr., RB-LB; Adam Somerville, sr., WR-DB; Caiden Pines, sr., WR-DB; Noah Brown, sr., OL; Kaden Schoenly, jr., FS-QB; Tyler Merrill, so., OL-DL.

Key losses: Isaac Sines, J.D. Hunter, Griffin Huffman, Bryce Beutler, Ridge Crispino, Josh Wagenheim, Paddy Hernjak.

Newcomers: Deagin Rardain, sr., QB; Seth Beardsley, sr., RB-LB; Grant Shepley, jr., QB; Brady Hockenberry, jr., RB-LB; Andrew Rice, jr., K-P.

Outlook: The pieces of the puzzle came together in Oswalt’s third year, with the Eagles mapping their first path to the District 3 postseason under his direction. There’s momentum and hunger as CV approaches year four in the Oswalt era, but it comes with some question marks after the loss of large and celebrated senior class. Can CV take the next step forward or will this year be a step back?

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Questions at QB

Replacing Isaac Sines at quarterback, who threw and rushed for 1,000 yards last year, is CV’s tallest task. “When you replace an Isaac Sines, your offense is going to take some different look,” Oswalt said. “I don't care who else you bring in here. Unless it's Isaac, it's gonna look different because he did stuff that was off book. He’s a special cat.” Three quarterbacks are in the running for the starting position, including senior Deagin Rardain, and juniors Kaden Schoenly and Grant Shepley.

2. Building from the trenches

CV’s confidence starts with its offensive line, returning four of five starters from a 2022 squad that cut out 2,543 rushing yards and another 1,294 through the air. Among the returnees include blue-chip prospect Tyler Merrill and an experienced senior class of Noah Brown, Tre Grohman and Mekhi Tichenor. “They are our mainstay,” Oswalt said. “They're the guys that have been doing it for a long time.”

3. Kicking confidence

Sines wasn’t only a showman at the quarterback position but had quite the kicking acumen, converting 42 of 43 extra points and all six of his field goals. Junior Andrew Rice will fill Sines’ shoes and gained experience last fall amid the quarterback’s minor absences. Rice, who’s ranked a 4.5-star recruit by Kohl’s kicking, made 3 of 4 extra points and missed his one field goal try last season.

4. Taking to the air

Regardless of who wins the quarterback job, an assortment of weapons will be at their disposal. The aerial attack begins out wide with seniors Caiden Pines and Adam Somerville, who combined for 24 receptions, 394 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. On the inside, newcomer Nolan Buzalka is expected to be a frequent target at tight end.

5. The 1-0 mentality

The Eagles are taking from the book of Penn State head coach James Franklin, approaching each week with a 1-0 mentality. While CV has its sights set on a district title, the players and coaches recognize it’s a journey and not a race. “It’s the 1-0 mentality every game, win or loss on the board,” Brown said. “Obviously, we have some rivalries that are a little special. But for us, we're just looking to treat every opponent the same — go in able to perform as best as we can against every team we face.”

CUMBERLAND VALLEY 2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 at Manheim Township

Sept. 1 vs. Central York

Sept. 8 vs. Spring-Ford

Sept. 15 at CD East*

Sept. 22 vs. Harrisburg*

(Thursday) Sept. 28 at Chambersburg*

Oct. 6 vs. Central Dauphin*

Oct. 13 at Carlisle*

Oct. 20 vs. State College*

Oct. 27 at Altoona*

THEY SAID IT

Oswalt on avenging CV’s playoff loss: “That was a nasty taste in our mouth. And I think the obvious is how close we were. The mistakes that we made in the playoff game are gonna get magnified, and then to lose the way that we did to end our season was tough. Those seniors that we lost last year were our lifeblood from the moment I stepped foot on campus. So now it was like the full passing of the torch to these guys.”

Brown on the Eagles’ district title goals: “We're looking to have a better year than we had last year. So I think our big kind of goal right now is a district title. Obviously, there's a lot of good teams in our district. And so, it's definitely something that isn't going to be easy for us to achieve. But I think right now, that's what we're setting our minds to.”

Oswalt on CV’s defensive mindset: “Defensively, we got to step up, and that's been our mantra. We’ll find the quarterback on the offensive side, but our defense has the mentality of, ‘We're gonna score. We’re gonna shut out teams. We're going to give up less first downs. We're getting off the field and really just turning the pressure up.’”

Brown on the Eagles’ all-around contributions: “The biggest thing is we don't necessarily have one particular player that we're going to be relying on. I think for us, it's just kind of being able to spread out the ball and work as a team to be able to make plays together. I think we have some younger guys who are going to step up and build up positions of the seniors who have left.”

Photos: Scenes from Cumberland Valley football practice