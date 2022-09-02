High School Football: Cedar Cliff overcomes slow start to top Mechanicsburg 16-7

Mechanicsburg cleaned up its turnover issues from a Week 1 loss to Carlisle, but other mental mistakes held up the Wildcats Friday, as the Cedar Cliff Colts rolled into Memorial Park and walked out with a tough 16-7 victory.

“We knew we were going to play two tough teams right off the bat,” Mechancisburg coach Anthony Rose said. “We saw some good things, but we also saw some things that we need to clean up.”

Cedar Cliff (1-1) tallied the final 16 points of the game after a slow start and shut down the Wildcats over the final 46 minutes of play. Mechanicsburg gained 80 yards on its first drive, capped by a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Lougee to Henry Notarfrancesco, but struggled to move the ball after that point.

“We garnered momentum on that first drive, but we weren’t able to sustain it,” Rose said. “They came out with a long drive that didn’t allow our offense to keep that early momentum.”

Cedar Cliff’s 13-play drive that slowed Mechanicsburg’s momentum ended when Witmer’s 37-yard field goal attempt slid left. After an exchange of punts, the Wildcats started a drive from their own 5. On the second play, Lougee pitched the ball to Parker Sample, and the Colts’ Ethan Ziegler met him 5 yards deep in the end zone for a safety, cutting the Wildcat lead to 7-2.

Cedar Cliff took the lead when quarterback Bennett Secrest found Daniel Schraeder in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown that put the Colts up 9-7 heading into halftime.

“Bennett Secrest, for his first varsity start, did some very nice things,” Colt coach Collin Gillen said.

In the second half, the Colts stopped the Wildcats on fourth down twice and intercepted two Lougee passes, both of them tipped at the line of scrimmage.

The Wildcat defense answered by blocking a Witmer field goal attempt, but Cedar Crest added some insurance at the 8:18 mark of the fourth on a Secrest plunge from the 1-yard line. Mike Jones, a workhorse running back, got them down to the 1 with some solid running. Later in the fourth, the Colts turned to Preston Dent, who picked up some valuable yards.

“We are young,” Gillen said, “but we saw a lot of good things to build on tonight. They are a very good team, and we were able to make some adjustments after the first drive.”