INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Colin Gillen (10th season)

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Keystone

2022 season: 7-4 (5-2 Keystone)

Postseason: Lost to Shippensburg in first round of districts

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Bennett Secrest: 113-202, 1,281, 17

Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Mikey Jones: 109-502, 4.6, 2

Bennett Secrest: 86-225, 2.6, 6

Taeon Abraham: 45-163, 3.6, 3

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Nathan Lusk: 37-458, 12.4, 6

Mikey Jones: 14-198, 14.1, 3

Julius Tirado: 11-176, 16.0, 0

Key returners: Bennett Secrest, jr., QB; Mikey Jones, sr., RB-LB; Kade Finkboner, jr., FB; Nathan Lusk, sr., WR-LB; Alex Kohr, sr., WR; Taeon Abraham, sr., WR-DB; Elijah Wilbourn, sr., WR-DB; Julius Tirado, sr. WR-DB; Matt Eisenhower, sr., OL-DL; Josh Garcia, sr., OL-DL; Cooper Hambright, sr., OL-DL; Guner Hiller, sr., OL-DL; Hezikyah Latini, sr, OL-DL.

Key losses: Ethan Dorrell, Derek Witmer, Parker Tarnoci, Kellen Galbola, Lucas Andrezeski.

Newcomers: Owen Anastasi, so., WR/DB; AiReill Dickey, so., TE-DE; Isaiah Jones, so., WR-DB; Will Kicker, so., TE-LB; Josh Gillen, so., OL-DL; Blake Secrest, fr., TE-DE.

Outlook: The Colts have been a model of consistency with playoff appearances in four of the last five seasons. After last year’s first-round exit, Cedar Cliff brings experience and production back to the fray. With experienced pieces in key places, the Colts could make a deeper playoff run this season.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Bennett’s back

After sharing first-team reps with an established senior starter in Ethan Dorrell at the start of last season, Bennett Secrest earned the starting quarterback job by Week 2. Alongside Dorrell, who provided both mentorship and a competitive push, Secrest surged as a sophomore, passing for more than 1,200 yards. After a full offseason as the expected starter, behind an experienced offensive line with many of his favorite targets still available, Secrest has a chance to build on his success and further improve his command of the position.

“It’s a great luxury,” head coach Collin Gillen said. “Bennett is exceptional as a quarterback. He’s got a really, really strong arm. He understands the offense. … We’re really excited to see him perform week in and week out.”

2. Finding a balance

With established firepower at quarterback and a group of returning receivers that accounted for 78% of the team’s receiving yards last year, Cedar Cliff knows it has the ingredients for a potent passing game. But Gillen said he wants to find more of an offensive balance and incorporate more of the Colts’ rushing attack.

“I’ve seen some indicators that we are going to be a pretty good running team and really achieve the balance that we’re looking for offensively,” he said. “You don’t really know how good you are at the line of scrimmage until you put the pads on, but with that said, the indicators in the way the guys are kind of gelling together, that’s huge.”

Powering the run game is a group of five experienced offensive linemen in Guner Hiller, Josh Garcia, Cooper Hambright, Matthew Eisenhower and Bo Hiller and a triple threat at tailback in Erik Schriver, Evan Zeigler and Mikey Jones.

3. Adding depth

The Colts have plenty of familiar faces, returning eight or nine starters on both sides of the ball. Also familiar, though, is the depth that has helped Cedar Cliff maintain its consistency throughout Gillen’s tenure.

Gillen pointed to a sophomore class eager to contribute throughout the week, if not on Fridays and the two Thursday games on the Cedar Cliff schedule.

“It’ll provide some competition for those older guys, which is very exciting,” Gillen said.

4. Shared success on the diamond

Secrest and Lusk were among the half-dozen players who also contributed to Cedar Cliff’s success on the baseball diamond in the spring. The Colts claimed the District 3 Class 6A title and advanced to the state semifinals in a run that could spark similar success on the gridiron.

“Some of our best teams at Cedar Cliff have really intersected with the baseball program,” Gillen said. “I think back to Bobby Whalen, Donovon Ball, Justin Resto and Chris Dare from 2018.” That Cedar Cliff core complemented a district baseball title with a Keystone Division championship in football.

5. Life without Witmer

Derek Witmer gave Cedar Crest a leg up in special teams over the last few years. As the kicker and punter, he helped give the defense an edge, pinning opponents back with poor starting field position. He kicked a game-winning field goal against Lower Dauphin last fall and earned first-team All-Keystone Division honors from the Mid-Penn coaches.

With Witmer kicking at Shippensburg University, the Colts will look elsewhere to find an edge similar to the one he gave them.

“It’s not like the cupboard’s bare, but we’ll certainly miss Derek,” Gillen said.

Among the candidates to contribute in the kicking game are Carter Enders, who contributed some last season, and Jacob Palache, a Cedar Cliff soccer player.

CEDAR CLIFF 2023 SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 at Shippensburg

(Thursday) Aug. 31 vs. Mechanicsburg

Sept. 8 vs. McCaskey

(Thursday) Sept. 14 at Hershey*

Sept. 22 vs. Bishop McDevitt*

Sept. 29 at Mifflin County*

Oct. 6 vs. Lower Dauphin*

Oct. 13 at Palmyra*

Oct. 20 vs. Red Land*

Oct. 27 at Milton Hershey*

THEY SAID IT

Eisenhower on the cohesion among the linemen: “We all know each other’s roles. It helps during a play. We know what the guy next to us is supposed to do, as well as ourselves. It just helps bring things a lot smoother together. It’s been really nice to have played with these guys right next to each other as long as we have. We’re each other’s hype men. You come back to the huddle, congratulate each other and get excited.”

Gillen on a culture of camaraderie: “Obviously, we want to win football games, but that’s not the only reason we do this stuff. I talk to the guys all the time about, ‘Hey, you may or may not remember your record 30 years from now, but you’re going to remember the relationships. You’re going to remember the guys and how you relate to each other.' We try to make that a focus of what we’re doing.”

Photos: Scenes from Cedar Cliff's 42-0 win over Red Land in the West Shore Bowl