High School Football: Carlisle pushes toward the postseason in Week 9 game vs. Altoona

Head coach Brett Ickes saw a total team effort in his Carlisle football squad's 26-20 win over Cumberland Valley last week.

Ickes had seen the Thundering Herd compete as a team at points during the season, but the cohesion from the opening kickoff to the final whistle Friday was a first.

Carlisle eyes another complete game when Altoona visits Ken Millen Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday for a Mid-Penn Commonwealth scrap. The Herd’s upset victory of CV bounced them back into the District 3 Class 6A playoff picture. Heading into the Week 9 matchup, Carlisle clings to the No. 8 seed, the final entry of the 6A bracket.

“We had certain games all year that our kids needed to make plays that were very tight,” Ickes said. “That was the first game, though, that I can say is our kids played together and we're all on the same page. … I was proud of them for that.”

Staying in tune will be key for Carlisle (4-4, 2-3 Commonwealth) Friday against a Mountain Lion group that can pounce on the smallest of miscues. Altoona (5-3, 2-3), which runs an option offense, is headed by senior two-way player Alex Yost (running back and linebacker) and has a defensive anchor in end Manny Miller (55 tackles). Junior quarterback Brennen Freiwald has shined in his first year under center, throwing for five touchdowns to no interceptions.

The Herd also have a wealth of offensive assets. Running back Jeremiah Hargrove bears the ability to break off big chunk plays — he scored 20- and 25-yard touchdowns against the Eagles — while Jaqueece Morrell serves as the power back. EZ Thomas, Carson Swartz and Kareem Lawson provide triggerman Louis Shank a collection of targets, with 40 receptions between the trio.

“They're definitely physical upfront, and they get off the ball,” Ickes said of Altoona. “Their offense, you gotta be assignment dictated. We got to be responsible. On defense, we have to do our assignments, do our job each and every play, (because) if you screw it up, they could run for a touchdown. So, we got to be very clear on our assignments, and how and what our responsibilities are on defense.”

Carlisle has won the last two matchups between the teams, including a commanding 56-20 triumph at home a year ago. Altoona last claimed victory in 2018, a double-overtime 49-42 thriller.

While the Herd have momentum behind them, Ickes and crew aren’t savoring last week’s win. Rather, they’re peering ahead to Friday’s challenge.

“Obviously, there’s been an attitude of change and just the overall demeanor of practice and stuff like that,” Ickes said of the momentous win, “but there can be a double-edged sword to that. You come off a big win like that, big for us, and have a letdown the next week, and that’s a big fear of mine right now. ... That’s another thing I've been preaching, is last week is over. Yeah, it meant a lot to everybody, but we got another game this week and we got to win the next two games to have any shot at the playoffs.”

Key players

Carlisle

Layton Schmick, sr., OL-DL

Carson Swartz, jr., WR-DB-KR

Jeremiah Hargrove, jr., RB-DB-KR

Altoona

Alex Yost, sr., RB-LB

Tyson Reid, sr., RB-DB

Manny Miller, sr., DE-TE

By the numbers

168, 2, 1 and 1: Carlisle’s rip-roaring victory over CV last week was an all-around team effort. However, Hargrove made his own splash in the multipronged win, as the versatile junior broke loose for 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 22 carries. His impact also transitioned to the defensive side of scrimmage where he intercepted a pass and blocked an extra point.

591, 188 and 9: The Mountain Lions graduated a slew of seniors from last year’s team, leaving several shoes to fill, and Yost has emerged as of one Altoona’s offensive catalysts this fall from his running back spot. The senior workhorse has rumbled for 591 rushing yards and racked up another 188 in the receiving department. Between both areas of production, Yost has punched his ticket to six nine times (seven rushing, two receiving).

55 and 13.8: When the Thundering Herd defense is on, it’s all the way on. Across four wins this season, the Carlisle defense has contained the opposition to a total 55 points — with CV’s 20 last week marking the highest output — which averages out to 13.8 points per game allowed. Fourteen-point outings from Mechanicsburg and Governor Mifflin and a seven-point performance from Chambersburg make up the remainder of the suffocating defensive play.