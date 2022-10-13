High School Football: Carlisle looks to snap Cumberland Valley's momentum in Week 8 matchup

The Carlisle football team is pushing through the adversity.

The Thundering Herd's injury report, from three of the season-ending variety to a handful of week-to-week wounds, has climbed as the weeks have progressed. But head coach Brett Ickes and his group have adopted the next-man-up mentality.

Carlisle’s mental fortitude will be tested Friday night when the Herd make the short trip to Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field for a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup with the Eagles at 7 p.m. Carlisle looks to get back on track after falling into a two-game slide and sitting at 3-4. Meanwhile, CV rides a two-game winning streak and aims to increase its momentum as it pushes toward the postseason with a 6-1 record.

“Friday nights, it doesn't matter how many people you don't have or what the situation is,” Ickes said. “You've got to continue to play in the Commonwealth because they will put it on you quick. But the next guy has stepped up, and when we put kids in, they played their butts off and try to do the best they can.”

Injuries aside, the Herd recognize the daunting task at hand: attempting to slow down an improved Cumberland Valley squad. In their third year under the direction of head coach Josh Oswalt, the Eagles have immersed themselves in the coach’s spread scheme. CV has bombarded opponents for 28 points or more in six of its seven games with a combined 135 points in the first half of those games.

Carlisle can also pile on the points quickly with 48- and 47-point outings in weeks 2 and 3 against Governor Mifflin and William Penn.

“Carlisle, they have a lot of weapons,” Oswalt said. “They've got guys that have been experienced varsity players for the last three years that are doing well. They're making plays and don't get lost in, ‘They lost to this team, but we beat this team,' or anything like that. We've got to make sure that we stay focused. We also have to understand that, in these games, and I know from experience because I coached six years at Carlisle, they want to beat Cumberland Valley in the worst way and they're going to bring the best game of their season.”

Leading the Eagles’ explosive offense is dual-threat quarterback Isaac Sines. The senior southpaw averages 94.6 rushing yards per game and has thrown for another 670 stripes in conjunction with 19 touchdowns (10 rushing, nine passing). Bryce Staretz (510 rushing yards), Josh Wagenheim (191) and JD Hunter (178) make up a three-headed rushing machine that’s also found the end zone nine times on the ground.

Quarterback Louis Shank breaks the Carlisle huddle, having completed 59.4% of his passes this year and connected on four touchdowns. He’s also powered six trips to the end zone via his legs.

Cumberland Valley has won every matchup between the rivals dating back to 2005.

“We definitely have to stop (Sines),” Ickes said. “His biggest attribute is his ability to run, and he's so decisive, quick and fast, and he knows obviously what he's doing. He's run their system for two, three years now, so he definitely picks his chances of running and stuff like that. If any protection breaks down, you got to worry about him.”

Key players

Carlisle

Louis Shank, sr., QB-FS

EZ Thomas, sr., ATH

Carson Swartz, jr., WR-CB

Cumberland Valley

Isaac Sines, sr., QB-CB-K

JD Hunter, sr., RB-DB-KR

Bryce Beutler, sr., LB

By the numbers

370, 92, 3: Hunter has proven his production in the backfield and secondary for CV, but where he troubles the opposition most is on special teams. Across eight kickoff returns this season, the Eagle senior has racked up 370 kick return yards, including a season-long 92-yarder. The 92-yard return highlights his three special teams touchdowns this year with two coming on kickoffs and one on a punt.

549 and 180: Ickes said Carson Swartz has been the Herd’s heartbeat while Carlisle has endured its list of injuries. Through seven games, the junior wideout collected 549 receiving yards, including an 180-yard performance in last week’s loss to State College. In addition to his offensive output, Swartz has played a pivotal role in the Carlisle secondary.

23 and 5: The CV defense is led by a foundation of seniors, however, junior Anthony Bruscino has emerged as one of the Eagles’ unsung heroes. From his linebacker position, Bruscino has notched a team-leading five sacks to go along with a season total of 23 tackles. Three of his sacks came in CV’s 38-14 Week 6 win over Chambersburg.

“I think right now, the conversation with my coaches and even some of my leaders is we're in the driver's seat,” Oswalt said. “We got to make sure that we're focused bite by bite but we go ahead and continue to get better and make sure that we are unblemished these last few weeks.”