High School Football: Carlisle eyes 3-0 start in Week 3 matchup with William Penn

The Carlisle football team is angling for its second straight 3-0 start to a season.

And based on win-loss records alone, the Herd’s Week 3 opponent would present minimal challenge. But the William Penn Bearcats ren’t a typical 0-2 program, something the Herd and head coach Brett Ickes recognize.

Carlisle treks down Interstate 83 Friday night at 7 p.m. to square off with the Bearcats at Smalls Athletic Field in York for a nonleague matchup.

“This team that we face this week is very much like Harrisburg,” Ickes said of the York city program. “They're very physical. They have some very good athletes. So, going into our league play, this is definitely setting us up and that gives us a lot of momentum. And with these kids, they always come to compete.”

Most of the buzz surrounding William Penn starts with three-star running back and West Virginia pledge Jaheim White. But White, combined with the precision and elusiveness of senior quarterback Sam Stoner, packs a one-two punch on the Bearcat offense.

Carlisle features its own offensive weaponry, spanning from senior quarterback Louis Shank to a crop of formidable targets in senior EZ Thomas and juniors Carson Swartz and Quinten Barclay. The Herd's stable of workhorses in the backfield include Jeremiah Hargrove, Marquise Miller and Jaqueece Morell.

“We're looking for a dogfight," Ickes said, "and I told our kids don't even look at their record because (head coach) Ross Stoner, down there, he does a great job with his kids. He has kids up for every game, and they're never going to quit. I know what type mentality he brings, and we just got to meet the physicality and the intensity that they're going to bring in and we'll see what happens at the end.”

The Herd topped Mechanicsburg 28-14 Week 1 and followed up with last week's 48-14 romping of Governor Mifflin, last year’s District 3 Class 5A runner-up.

On the flip side, the Bearcats’ 0-2 start has been decided by a combined seven points. York dropped a 28-24 decision to Pittsburgh powerhouse Woodland Hills Week 1 at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl before falling to Hempfield 35-32 in the waning seconds of Week 2.

“The kids are excited,” Ickes said. “Defensively we played very well against Governor Mifflin. We were very physical with them, and the kids did just an outstanding job taking care of their option game.”

Key players

Carlisle

Louis Shank, sr., QB-FS

Jeremiah Hargrove, jr., RB-DB-KR

Quentin Barclay, jr., TE-DE

William Penn

Jaheim White, sr., RB

Sam Stoner, sr., QB

Mikey Gray, sr., DE

By the numbers

185 and 2: Running the ball has been the lifeblood of the Carlisle offense, but the Herd can also deploy an effective passing game. Shank completed 10 of 15 pass attempts last week and amassed 185 yards. The 185 stripes were complemented by a pair of touchdown strikes, both to Barclay on 9 and 19-yard connections.

“We definitely have confidence in him (Shank) and it showed up Friday night,” Ickes said.

220 and 3: Like the Herd, the Bearcats know a thing or two about pounding the rock. But in last week’s defeat at Hempfield, it was the left arm of Stoner that got the ball rolling for the William Penn offense. Stoner connected on 14 of 19 pass attempts and threw for 220 yards and a trio of scores. His legs also powered a 40-yard showing on the ground.

5: Ickes mentioned the need to bring physicality and intensity Friday night, and the Herd’s Week 2 matchup against Governor Mifflin was rife with both on the defensive side of the ball. Carlisle forced five Mustang turnovers last week, including three fumbles and two interceptions. The fumbles were scooped by Kareem Lawson, Luke August and Dacoda Helm while Lawson and Shank picked off quarterback Delsin McNeil.