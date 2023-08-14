INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Brandon Cook (1st season)

Classification: 6A

Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth

2022 season: 6-5

Postseason: Lost to Hempfield in district quarterfinals

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

None

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Marquise Miller 13-117, 9, 3

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Carson Swartz 29-758, 26.1, 6

Quinten Barclay 7-104, 15.1, 2

Key returners: Carson Swartz, sr., WR-DB; Eli Hargrove, sr., ATH-DB; Quinten Barclay, sr., TE-DE; Javani Mosley; sr., WR-DB; Marquise Miller, sr., RB-LB; Jackson Brink, sr., RB-LB; Colton Fraker, sr., LB; Mason “Paulie” Pretopapa, sr., RB-LB; Curtis Stroud, so., WR/DB.

Key losses: Ezeekai Thomas, Jeremiah Hargrove, Layton Schmick, Thomas Nelson, Luke August, Charlie Dib, Louie Shank, Jaqueece Morell.

Newcomers: Lucas Smith, sr., QB; Xavier Campbell, jr., WR/DB; Nathan Carothers, so., OL/DL.

Outlook: The Thundering Herd made their second straight District 3 Class 6A playoff appearance last fall — the program’s eighth all-time — but have mountains to climb to secure a third consecutive trip. Will the excitement and belief under first-year head coach Brandon Cook flourish in 2023? Or will growing pains and the loss of a storied senior class surface in the unforgiving Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division?

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Hargrove’s homecoming

After losing his junior season to a torn ACL, Eli Hargrove is expected to have a big senior year on both sides of the ball for the Herd. As a sophomore, Hargrove scored five touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing) in a flex offensive role and paced Carlisle in receiving yards (285) and receptions (17). He’ll be without the brotherly competition from twin, Jeremiah, who transferred to Trinity in the offseason after piling up 575 rushing yards, 228 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in the Herd’s 2022 campaign.

2. Smith settles in at quarterback

Louie Shank piloted Carlisle's offense in 2021 and 2022, eclipsing 1,000 passing yards in his senior season and helping the Herd post 13-9 record in the two-year stretch. Lucas Smith now takes the reins behind a young offensive line and with a new set of targets. The senior southpaw carries some varsity experience, passing for 344 yards and two touchdowns on 21 completions in limited action last season.

“It's exciting,” Smith said. “There's definitely a lot of nerves and pressure replacing Louie from last year. He did a very good job last year. Hopefully I can step up to the pressure and fill his shoes.”

3. Show-stopping Swartz

Carson Swartz is Carlisle’s top returning figure. The wideout, who also plays cornerback, can alleviate some of the pressure surrounding Smith after catching 29 balls for 758 yards and six scores a season ago. Swartz’s 26.1 yards per catch average was tops among Herd receivers and ranked among the best in the Mid-Penn.

“It helps when you have Carson Swartz and Quinten Barclay to throw to,” Cook said. “Everybody in this league knows who they are, so they're gonna help (Smith) manage the game.”

4. Keeping up in the Commonwealth

Former head coach Brett Ickes described the Commonwealth as “murderer’s row” due to the level of competition in the division. It remains to be seen how the Herd will fare in Cook’s debut season, but Carlisle has momentum from last year.

The Herd stunned Cumberland Valley for the first time since 2004 with a 26-20 decision and charged past Altoona, Chambersburg and Central Dauphin East with double-digit victories. On the flip side, Carlisle’s three division losses — to Central Dauphin, Harrisburg and State College — were decided by a combined 86 points.

5. Creating a community

One of Cook's first installments as head coach involved building a community connection. “Support goes a long way even when things aren't going right on the field,” Cook said. “So they're gonna need every aspect of the game other than just football. So that's what we've been focusing on a lot.” Some of the community practices have included participation at Youth Night and improving the Herd’s social media outreach.

CARLISLE 2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 at Mechanicsburg

Sept. 1 at Governor Mifflin

Sept. 8 vs. William Penn

(Saturday) Sept. 16 at Harrisburg*, 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Chambersburg*

(Thursday) Sept. 28 at Central Dauphin*

Oct. 6 vs. State College*

Oct. 13 vs. Cumberland Valley*

Oct. 20 at Altoona*

Oct. 27 vs. CD East*

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Cook on Carlisle’s college approach to practice: “Practice is going to be the pace of our offense. Tempo coming on and off the sideline. Getting these guys used to game speed. Transitions in the game. Adversity in the game. Turnovers to where we go and the whole overall football IQ on how they handle what they're doing. So we're gonna try to incorporate that by situations during practice.”

Swartz on the excitement surrounding the new coaching staff: “We basically have a brand new coaching staff, and we're excited with it. We've got a great offensive coordinator and a great head coach bringing in a lot of new stuff for us. We're really just focused on Week 1 (against) Mechanicsburg, and we’re ready to get after that.”

Javani Mosley on the defense’s identity: “I feel like we're kind of young, but we have four returning players that want to get after it. Losing Ezeekai (Thomas), Layton (Schmick) and players like that, that hurts because we kind of look smaller. But I feel like we're gonna be fast. We're gonna learn to play smart.”

Photos: Carlisle's first football practice of the 2023 season