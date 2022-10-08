High School Football: Camp Hill suffers second setback in 71-20 loss to Steel-High

Camp Hill quarterback Drew Branstetter threw for two touchdowns and Talan Foster ran for another but Steel-High controlled Saturday’s Mid-Penn Capital clash against the Lions, speeding to a 71-20 victory in Steelton.

Branstetter’s two TD connections both came via the 1-yard line. Mike Shartle hauled in the first with seconds remaining in the first quarter while Noah Doi was responsible for the second, a second-quarter touchdown. Foster’s TD run was from 10 yards out with 5:16 left in the game.

Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby tossed four TD passes and ran for another in the victory. Tylishaun Parker ran for two scores to lead the Rollers' ground attack. Defensive back Bamm Appleby also picked off three Lion passes.

The Rollers pounced to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and ballooned their advantage to 42-14 at the half. They added three more touchdowns in the third and tacked on another in the fourth.

Camp Hill suffered just its second setback of the season with the loss. The Lions are now 5-2 and eye a bounce back against Trinity Friday at home at Siebert Park.