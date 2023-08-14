INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Tim Bigelow, 7th season

Classification: 2A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2022 season: 5-6

Postseason: Lost to Annville-Cleona in district semifinals

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Drew Branstetter 177-291, 2,040, 19

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Kobe Moore 53-162, 3.1, 2

Noah Doi 36-77, 2.1, 1

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Alex Long 43-643, 15, 3

Noah Doi 35-417, 11.9, 6

Luke Becker 26-326, 12.5, 2

Kobe Moore 29-318, 11, 3

Key returners: Tommy Corbin, sr., WR-LB; Kobe Moore, sr., RB-LB; Luke Becker, sr., WR-DB; Drew Branstetter, jr., QB; Noah Doi, jr., RB-DB; Alex Long, jr., WR.

Key losses: Luke Parise, Mike Shartle.

Newcomers to watch: Marcus Colson, sr., DEF; AJ Serdar, so., WR-DB; M.A. Scaringi, so., FB-LB.

Outlook: The Lions stunned the conference last year after roaring to a 5-1 start. The early frenzy led to a District 3 Class 2A postseason appearance where they fell to Annville-Cleona in the semifinal round. With a bulk of its playoff roster returning, Camp Hill angles to maintain that same roar this fall as it sifts through a cutthroat Capital Division.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Back in the saddle

After navigating his first full season under center last fall, junior Drew Branstetter is prepared to take the next step as Camp Hill’s quarterback. Branstetter was sharp in his sophomore season, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“I think this year is slowing down a lot,” Branstetter said. “Last year, I was a lot more nervous and it was all crazy in my head. … But I feel like now I understand the game more and understand what I can do. So it slows down, and I can just take a breath and do my thing.”

2. Small but mighty

Several teams across the Midstate are seeing an influx in numbers during camp. The Lions are experiencing the other side of the coin, expecting to field 24 players when the regular season kicks off later this month.

“We're definitely never going to have the numbers that any of these schools in our conference have,” senior Kobe Moore said. “So we play with what we have and pretty much all of us play both sides of the ball. So it's pretty much where the core of our team comes from and where we're going to win games.”

3. A surprise return

Senior Marcus Colson is coming out for his first year of high school football. Head coach Tim Bigelow said Colson last dressed for the Lions’ in the junior-high program. He’s expected to make an impact on defense.

4. Spreading the wealth

Camp Hill’s core strength is rooted in its receiving corps. The Lions return all but one of their skill players from last season, giving Branstetter an array of targets. Among the returning weapons are seniors Moore, Tommy Corbin and Luke Becker, and juniors Alex Long and Noah Doi.

Long led all Camp Hill receivers with 43 receptions and 643 yards while Doi paced the group with six touchdowns. “Everybody's back, and with our offensive schemes, we can now take what we had in the past and add to it earlier,” Bigelow said. “We used to teach everything in the beginning of the season. Now we're already in midseason form.”

5. Applying pressure

Bigelow is confident in Camp Hill’s defense, but one area of question is its edge rushers. With the graduations of Luke Parise and Mike Shartle — players that combined for 14 sacks last fall — the Lions will look for pressure at other levels. With Moore and Corbin captaining the linebackers, and Doi roaming the secondary, Camp Hill feels it can create tension outside the trenches.

CAMP HILL 2023 SCHEDULE

*denotes division game

Aug. 25 at Newport

Sept. 1 vs. York Catholic

Sept. 8 vs. Upper Dauphin

Sept. 15 vs. Big Spring*

Sept. 22 at Middletown*

Sept. 29 at Susquenita

Oct. 6 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 13 at Trinity*

Oct. 20 vs. West Perry*

Oct. 27 at Boiling Springs*

THEY SAID IT

Bigelow on Branstetter’s progression: “He's just trying to get better every day. His arm is top-notch right now and his decision making is getting better. We got some things to work on. He's not he's not there yet, but we're still working on it. He had a lot of success last year, and he's more seasoned now. He knows the speed of the game, and he's comfortable with that.”

Corbin on the Lions’ underdog mentality: “Kids from other schools have said, ‘You guys are small but mighty.’ We pack a punch. We don’t have a lot of kids, but we got heart.”

Bigelow on Camp Hill’s collective buy-in: “We're always blessed with skill. But when we get a really good, big offensive line, it's very rare. So we had to convert some people as usual. But this group coming together is pretty, pretty good. We have a really good core group of linemen that are really buying into the system and buying into what we were looking at.”

