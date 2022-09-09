High School Football: Boiling Springs bounces back but falls short against Gettysburg

After Boiling Springs scored an early fourth-quarter touchdown Friday, it appeared as if the Bubblers and Gettysburg were about to reprise their high-tempo, offense-filled first-half duel.

The Warriors, though, had no intention of letting another two-score lead get away from them.

The Boiling Springs score, which pulled the Bubblers to within eight points, was answered by a Gettysburg touchdown 53 seconds later, and the Warriors finally had the cushion they needed to claim a 35-20 victory in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.

“I appreciated the boys’ effort,” Gettysburg coach Matt Heiser said. “Boiling Springs has big, strong boys, and they’re running the Wing-T (offense) really well. We knew they were going to be physical, and that’s what we preached all week. We had to match that physicality during the game. They put almost 90 points up the last two games, so we had to be as stout as we could be.”

Boiling Springs had already rallied from a 14-0 hole to tie the game in the first half, and its 15-play, 83-yard drive spanning the late third and early fourth quarters had the Bubblers looking as if they were ready to repeat the feat. Trey McCardell bulled into the end zone from one yard out on fourth-and-goal with 9:36 remaining, and after a missed PAT the Bubblers trailed 28-20.

Warrior kick returner Tanner Newman had the ready response for Gettysburg, returning the ensuing kickoff to the Boiling Springs 20-yard line. Three plays later, Cody Furman was in the end zone after a five-yard run, and the Warriors (2-1) had pushed the lead back to 35-20 with 8:43 remaining.

Boiling Springs (2-1) again went on the march, eventually moving inside the Gettysburg 10-yard line with more than five minutes remaining. On second-and-goal from the nine-yard line, the Warriors’ Landon Keefer grabbed an interception to turn away the Bubblers for good.

The first half had seen the teams go up and down the field, with Gettysburg opening the scoring by taking its no-huddle offense 96 yards in 12 plays to culminate in Furman’s two-yard touchdown with 1:22 to go in the first. The Warriors made it 14-0 on the next drive, when Jayden Johnson went 45 yards to the end zone on the possession’s first play.

“They were more physical than us,” Boiling Springs coach Brad Zell said. “They pushed us around and they beat us at our game.”

Boiling Springs, held to minus-2 rushing yards on its first two drives, found its offensive rhythm on the next two possessions. The Bubblers rolled up 132 yards on the ground on a pair of scoring drives, the latter ending in Logan Gelbaugh’s four-yard run that knotted the game at 14-14 with 3:59 to go before half.

Gettysburg’s ground game had its own answer, needing just eight rushes and 1:20 to cover 77 yards, and Brady Heiser’s 11-yard run made it 20-14 with 1:55 to go. The Bubblers made it as far as the Gettysburg 10-yard line on the next drive, but time ran out of the half without the possession netting points.

“I loved the way we bounced back,” Zell said. “Not getting something before half really hurt. That’s probably something that we need to work on a bit more. We are young in some spots and there haven’t been a lot of game reps for guys in situations like that. It’s a good learning experience, but they just played better than we did.”

The second half saw Gettysburg extend the lead again, going 64 yards in 10 plays for a score with 4:19 to go in the third. The key play came when Newman converted a fourth-and-7 with a 16-yard catch, and two plays later Heiser ran in a 10-yard touchdown and 28-14 lead. Boiling Springs would notch its final score on the next drive before Gettysburg would ultimately get the stop to give Heiser, the former Boiling Springs coach, a victory in his return to Ecker Field.