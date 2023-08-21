INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Brad Zell (6th season)

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2022 season: 4-6 (2-3 Capital)

Postseason: Did not qualify

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

N/A

Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

N/A

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

N/A

Key returners: Rylan Bush, jr., OL-DL; Lance Schwang, jr., OL-DL; Aron Beam, sr., OL-DL; Gage Hughes, sr., FB-LB; Matthew McNair, sr., RB-DB; Liam Fisher, sr., QB-DB.

Key losses: Dalton Ackley, Trey McCardell, Blake Delevan, Brodie Hayes, Collin Neal, Evan Taylor, Marcus Boyle.

Newcomers: Ryan Heller, so., WR-DB.

Outlook: The Bubblers took a step back after a 2021 season that ended in the district championship game, but a relatively young team gained experience while taking its lumps in the division last year. Boiling Springs looks to apply those lessons learned to a fresh start in 2023 while it looks to climb back into playoff contention.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. A stepping-stone win

Boiling Springs’ 2-0 start to the season had faded into a distant memory by the time the Bubblers took the field for their 2022 finale at Camp Hill. Boiling Springs had lost six straight contests, only picking up a win via forfeit, but the Bubblers bolted to a 35-28 victory to end a relatively low season on a high note.

“It meant a lot as a team,” said senior running back Matthew McNair. “Confidence was a big thing, and also knowing what we could do and couldn’t do. We went back to our basics.”

The Bubblers racked up 436 rushing yards and scored all five of their touchdowns on the ground, providing a blueprint for success as their headed into the offseason.

2. Wanting to get back

The Bubblers’ 4-6 campaign in 2022 followed a high watermark for the program. Boiling Springs reached the District 3 Class 3A championship game in 2021 behind a core of then-seniors.

Two years later, the current seniors who’ve experienced both the highs and lows of the program look to steer it back toward the high end.

“It’s nice to have guys back in those positions that know what’s expected,” said head coach Brad Zell. “They also know what it’s like to win and to fail at the same time, so they know what needs to be put in. They know how to prepare each week.”

3. Moving forward with Fisher

Those returning players include McNiar, the feature back, and Liam Fisher, who returns to the starting quarterback role.

“I’m a lot more comfortable this year,” Fisher said. “I’m stronger and bigger than I was last year. That will help.”

The running game has been Boiling Springs’ proverbial bread and butter, but a more developed passing game could make the team’s offense more effective overall.

A possible key part to the passing game is sophomore Ryan Heller.

4. Lining up with experience

Rylan Bush and Lance Schwang saw significant time on the line as sophomores in 2022. They return alongside senior Aron Beam to form an experienced core group of linemen that has a chance to develop even more as the season unfolds.

5. Reinforcing the defense

In their three wins in 2022, the Bubblers allowed an average of 17.7 points per game. In their six losses, the points allowed grew to an average of 39.2 per game.

A stingier defense would keep more wins within reach for Boiling Springs while allowing the Bubblers to stick with the run instead of relying on a pass-heavy attack. The key, according to senior linebacker/fullback Gage Hughes, is a more effective coverage against opponents’ passing attack.

“We’re definitely solid on stopping the run game,” Hughes said. “We’ve been working on covering passes this year. I think if that’s locked down, we’re good to go.”

2023 BOILING SPRING SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 vs. Littlestown

Sept. 1 vs. Bermudian Springs

Sept. 8 at Gettysburg

Sept. 15 at Steelton-Highspire*

Sept. 22 vs. Trinity*

Sept. 29 at West Perry*

(Thursday) Oct. 12 vs. Big Spring

Oct. 20 at Middletown*

Oct. 27 vs. Camp Hill*

THEY SAID IT

Zell on finishing 2022 with a win: “We needed a positive with how last year went. There were a lot of close games that didn’t go our way, so it kind of boosted us into the offseason.”

Fisher on changing the team’s mindset: “When we lost, we got down on ourselves. This year, we’ve got to work on not getting down. We need to bring our team together more, just stick together and not give up on each other.”

Hughes on establishing a new identity: “Last year was different. We just had to adjust. We kind of realized what we don’t have any more and then kind of figured out what we do have. It was kind of an experimental season, and I think we got all the kinks out and are ready to have a solid season this year.”