High School Football: Big Spring holds off late charge from Boiling Springs for 33-27 victory

Big Spring led the entire game, and stopped Boiling Springs short on the Bubblers’ final play for a 33-27 Mid-Penn Capital victory at Big Spring Friday night.

With four seconds left in the game, the Bubblers took a snap from the Bulldogs’ 13-yard line. Liam Fisher rolled left and threw a pass to a receiver in the end zone, but the play was negated by a penalty flag, as Fisher was ruled beyond line of scrimmage before the pass.

The Bubblers had trailed 21-7 at halftime and 27-13 in the second half before pulling back.

“I am so proud of these kids and their ability to play despite the circumstances,” Bubbler coach Brad Zell said. “They battled to the final whistle despite adversity facing them.”

Big Spring stopped the Bubblers on their first drive, and then four plays later, Grant Hall ran in from five yards out to give the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead.

After three combined possessions that went nowhere, the Bulldogs extended their lead to two touchdowns after a 14-yard scamper by Connor Green.

Big Spring (3-5, 2-3 Capital) had lost three straight contests to Steel-High, West Perry and Trinity.

Boiling Springs (2-6, 0-4 Capital) had lost five consecutive games after winning their first two over York-Adams teams.

The Bubblers got their run game started and ran the ball nine times, aided by two Bulldog penalties. Travis Cannon finally broke through from 15 yards out and the Bubblers cut the deficit to seven at 14-7.

On Big Spring’s next possession, Ethan Eisenberg’s pass was picked off by Marcus Boyle but fumbled back on the return. Three plays later, Green scored from four yards out. The big play was a 54-run by Grant Hall to the red zone.

Boiling Springs had a nice drive into the red zone in the final minute, but a fourth down pass fell incomplete. The drive was set up by another Boyle pick of Eisenberg.

In the second half, the Bulldogs scored on their opening drive, as Eisenberg found Hall for 26 yards and a score.

Boyle answered that score with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

After a fourth-down stop, the Bubblers turned to Liam Fisher at quarterback. He handed off the ball a few times and then connected with Blake Delevan for 13 yards that took the drive into the red zone. Two plays later, he kept the ball on a sneak and scored from three yards out and cut the deficit to 27-20.

Big Spring answered that score with their blast out of the option. Green took the handoff and ripped through an opening for 48 yards and a score. Green finished with 173 yards rushing, while Hall finished with 96 yards. Eisenberg finished 6 of 11 with two picks and 106 yards.

“This was a good win in a rivalry game,” Bulldog coach Jim Sinkovitz said. “It was a bit too interesting. The game is never over. We gave up a kick return and other mistakes. We made plays when we needed to at the end of the game. Connor and Hall did a nice job, and Ethan did exactly what he needed to do. We are young and hopefully we will continue to grow. The kids keep coming out to play and battle.”