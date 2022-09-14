It's Week 4 on the high school football calendar, but Camp Hill and head coach Tim Bigelow are ready to start their "second season."

The Lions escaped their nonleague slate undefeated and aim to uphold their perfect record. Meanwhile, Big Spring hopes to play spoiler.

Mid-Penn division play begins Thursday night, and the Lions and Bulldogs will commence Friday in a Capital clash under the lights of Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m. Camp Hill is riding the wave of a 3-0 record, including a 26-12 Week 3 win over Upper Dauphin. Big Spring, gripping a 1-2 mark, comes off its first victory of the season, a 47-0 blanking over Newport.

“I think the Capital Division is at the highest level it's ever been at,” Bigelow said. “We have so much talent in the Capital Division; it's scary for such a small school to have such good talent. But I think the physicality of the game is gonna kind of improve a little bit. I think with Newport, York Catholic and Upper Dauphin, there was a level of physicality that was there, but now it's going to be a little bigger of a kid bringing the oomph. Big Spring always has bigger kids than us, so we have to kind of match their physicality and kind of get at that level playing field that we are accustomed to being at with them.”

Entering Friday’s contest, the Lions and Bulldogs feature opposing strengths. Camp Hill exhibited imposing defensive play across its first three games while Big Spring improved offensively week-by-week.

The Lions recovered four fumbles in their win against Upper Dauphin, which followed a combined two interceptions and two forced fumbles in weeks 1 and 2. The Bulldogs, after suffering a 28-13 season-opening loss to Greencastle, executed two straight 200-plus rushing performances, including 332 yards on the ground against Newport.

“I think they come out and throw the ball around a lot and they give you a lot of different patterns and combinations,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said of Camp Hill. “You got to make sure you're playing great pass defense, that anytime you make a mistake or don't do an assignment, they could have a big play. It’s difficult. That opens up a lot for Camp Hill to be able to move the ball and score.”

The Camp Hill offense has also been sharp, specifically sophomore quarterback Drew Branstetter, who through three games has thrown for 685 yards and nine touchdowns. The battalion of reliable targets for Branstetter — Kobe Moore, Mike Shartle, Noah Doi, Luke Becker and Alex Long — have been at the receiving end of all nine scores and punched in an additional three touchdowns on the ground.

Big Spring is captained by senior quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, who’s assembled 439 passing yards and three touchdowns. Between the trenches, Grant Hall and Connor Green have kicked up grass for 517 stripes and six scores. Andrew Witter is Eisenberg’s most dependable target, hauling in 17 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown.

“We have just been grinding and grinding on the defensive side of the ball,” Bigelow said of his Lions, “but what I'd like to see happen this week is scoring more at a higher level, at a higher rate. Limiting the turnovers as usual, but getting our offense kickstarted. If we get our offense kickstarted, we get that rolling, I think we're gonna be tough to beat.”

Key players

Camp Hill

Drew Branstetter, so., QB-FS

Luke Parise, sr., DE

Kobe Moore, jr., RB-LB

Big Spring

Ethan Eisenberg, sr., QB

Grant Hall, so., RB-LB

Brady Singer, so., FB-DE

By the numbers

21, 2 and 1: Camp Hill will have its hands full with the one-two punch of Hall and Green but has the weaponry on the defensive line to plug up rushing lanes. Luke Parise was a menace from his defensive end position last week, collecting 21 tackles (13 solo). The 21 sticks included two for loss and one sack.

15 and 2: While the Lions have stymied opposing offenses in the early stages of the season, Big Spring hit its defensive stride against the Buffaloes. The Bulldogs not only pitched a shutout but contained Newport to 15 passing yards on 2 of 6 attempts and pirated quarterback Mason Missick twice. Caleb Stewart and Brady Singer were credited with the interceptions.

“Our kids played hard the first two weeks and then finally got the win,” Sinkovich said, “and it's good for the morale and good to see that. They know what we're doing and the hard work they're putting in paid off for them.”

83: The Lions and Bulldogs share one common opponent in Newport. The Capital foes combined to outrace the Buffaloes by 83 points. Camp Hill trounced the Perry County representative 43-7 Week 1.

They said it

Sinkovich on the momentum of a win against Camp Hill: “I think it would help springboard us into the league schedule. Every week, there's no weeks off and you got to come and play. Getting a win is going to be big because every week there's a chance that any team could win and you got to get those wins when you can going forward.”

Bigelow on the Lions’ cohesion: “This group, it's their team. Truly, it's their team, and I allow them to do what they need to do to get better. If they feel that they want to do something, they can come to me and be open and say, ‘Hey, I feel that I want the program to be doing this,’ and I'm down with that. I'm OK with it. I trust this group wholeheartedly with their decisions that they've made and for the betterment of the team.”