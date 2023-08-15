INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Joe Sinkovich, 5th season

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2022 season: 4-6

Postseason: None

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

None

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Connor Green 161-943, 5.9, 10

Grant Hall 108-684, 6.3, 9

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Grant Hall 21-385, 18.3, 3

Ben Fickel 15-201, 13.4, 1

Key returners: Logan Brennan, sr., T-DT; Jacob Stewart, sr., G-DT; Zachary Mell, sr., OL-DL; Connor Green, sr., RB-LB; Ben Fickel, sr., RB-LB; Grant Hall, jr., RB-SB; Brady Singer, jr., FB-LB; Spencer Cachara, jr., LB.

Key losses: Ethan Eisenberg, Jay Roberds, Connor Black, Aaron Matthews, Andrew Witter, Caleb Stewart.

Newcomers: Jalon Baum, sr., WR-LB; Brexton Heckendorn, jr., TE-LB; Chase Fry, so., QB.

Outlook: With injuries and inexperience, the Bulldogs endured some tough sledding in 2022. There are some holes to fill entering the 2023 campaign, but development is on Big Spring’s side. With a robust offensive and defensive line and a crop of skill players back, the Bulldogs appear ready for the Capital Division gantlet.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Replacing Eisenberg

Quarterback Ethan Eisenberg led a storied career at Big Spring, guiding the Bulldog program to its first playoff victory in 2021 and becoming the school’s all-time leading passer last season. Eisenberg graduated in May, placing a question mark on the Bulldogs’ starting job. Senior Chase Hope and sophomore Chase Fry are listed as the two quarterbacks on Big Spring’s roster entering the 2023 season.

“We'll see what happens during the scrimmage and during camp,” head coach Joe Sinkovich said, “and we’ll go from there.”

2. Lightning in the backfield

The ground game was the heartbeat of the Big Spring offense last season, and the pulse that powered the success was then-junior Connor Green and sophomore Grant Hall. The Bulldogs’ two-headed machine is poised for another heavy workload after amassing 2,091 all-purpose yards a season ago. Green led the ground attack with 943 yards and 10 touchdowns while Hall, in addition to 684 rushing yards, paced Big Spring with 21 receptions, 385 receiving yards and three scores.

“I think we'll try to control the running game,” Sinkovich said. “That's been good for us.”

3. Changing of the guard

Connor Black represented everything a coach would want in a linebacker. Losing Black’s production (106 tackles, 7.5 for loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception) is another setback for Big Spring after the two-time All-Division selection graduated in May.

The Bulldogs remain excited for their returning linebacking corps, including Green and juniors Spencer Cachara and Brexton Heckendorn. Cachara notched 50 tackles last season to lead the returning group while Green recorded 39 and Heckendorn tallied 30.

4. Laying it on the line

Big Spring’s ground attack didn’t evolve without the help of a sturdy offensive line. Seniors Logan Brennan and Jacob Stewart are back to set the tone on the offensive front after paving the way to 1,859 rushing yards last season. On the defensive side, Zach Mell will wreak havoc from the edge.

“I think we have a lot of guys who can step up, and I think our secondary looks a lot better this year,” Mell said. “I think all around, all three levels, a lot of guys are gonna play well and just work hard.”

5. More Bulldogs ready to show their bark

Since Sinkovich’s arrival in 2019, the Bulldog program has seen a steady increase in participation. In his debut season, Big Spring hovered around 35 players. In 2023, the interest has nearly doubled with 60-plus players strapping on the pads this fall.

BIG SPRING 2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 at Greencastle-Antrim

Sept. 1 vs. Shippensburg

Sept. 8 vs. Newport

Sept. 15 at Camp Hill*

Sept. 22 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Sept. 29 at Trinity*

Oct. 6 vs. West Perry*

(Thursday) Oct. 12 at Boiling Springs*

Oct. 20 at Upper Dauphin

Oct. 27 vs. Middletown*

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Mell on the seniors’ leadership: “It’s like lead by example. We’re always working hard, and then the younger guys start working hard. It’s a process, and we’re gonna continue to build.”

Sinkovich on filling the gaps: “I think after last year, we knew we were gonna lose some guys that we’d have to replace. But we played a lot of sophomores last year, a lot of juniors last year. So, I think we got a bunch of guys that have worked hard to come back and have some talent to be able to be competitive.”

Sinkovich on the Bulldogs’ junior and senior class: “These guys, having been able to play varsity football for a year, it gives anyone an advantage, knowing the speed and what it's like out there compared to playing JV, middle school or junior high. So I think these guys will be ready. They all have good attitudes and get along well, and they're close. So that's exciting.”

