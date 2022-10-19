High School Football: An updated look at the 2022 District 3 power rankings through Week 8

Here’s an updated look at the District 3 playoff picture as teams head into Week 9.

If the playoffs started at the conclusion of Week 8, xxxx Sentinel-area teams would have qualified.

Games scheduled before the freeze date (Oct. 15) and played on or before Oct. 29 count toward the power rankings.

NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District 3 power ranking website as of Wednesday evening. For updated information, check the website here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Cumberland Valley (6-2, 0.780664)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 1 Cumberland Valley, No. 10 Carlisle (4-3, 0.635530).

Local teams on the outside: None.

Notes: The Thundering Herd moved back into playoff contention with a 26-20 win at Cumberland Valley in Week 8. The loss was not enough to knock the Eagles out of the top spot in Class 3A ... Cumberland Valley wraps up its regular-season schedule with a visit to State College in Week 9 followed by a home game against Altoona in Week 10 .while Carlisle hosts Altoona and visits CD East.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Solanco (8-0, 0.824404).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 7 Shippensburg (6-2, 0.696579), No. 11 Cedar Cliff (5-3, 0.616781)

Local teams on the outside: No. 14 Northern (4-3, 0.614070), No. 20 Mechanicsburg (3-5, 0.511155); No. 23 Red Land (2-6, 0.410137).

Notes: The Greyhounds held steady at No. 7 with a 35-14 win over East Pennsboro ... The Colts moved back into playoff positioning with a 38-6 win over Palmyra … The Polar Bears dropped two spots and out of the playoff window after suffering a 38-37 loss to Susquehanna Township in their second straight game decided in overtime ... The Wildcats moved up two spots after their 28-0 win over Waynesboro in Week 8. Mechanicsburg can finish with a .500 record with wins at No. 19 Greencastle-Antrim Friday and at home against Northern in Week 10.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Central (7-0, 0.748739).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 7. East Pennsboro (4-3, 0.564265).

Local teams on the outside: No. 13 Big Spring (3-5, No. 16 Boiling Springs (2-6, 0.386734).

Notes: The Panthers slipped two spots after suffering their third straight loss, a 35-14 setback at Shippensburg. East Pennsboro looks to hold on to playoff positioning with its final two games at home against No. 3 Susquehanna Township Friday followed by a regular-season finale at (No. 22 in Class 5A) Waynesboro … Big Spring jumped six spots with a 33-27 win over rival Boiling Springs. Four of Big Spring's five losses came against teams currently in playoff positions, including two No. 1 teams in Steelton-Highspire and Trinity ... The loss to Big Spring knocked the Bubblers down one spot. They'll receive a forfeit victory over Middletown, which cancelled its season, before a Week 10 game at Camp Hill.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (8-0, 0.759698)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: Wyomissing has won its last four games by 31 points or more. The Spartans, No. 2 Lancaster Catholic and No. 3 West Perry are all 8-0.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Trinity (4-3, 0.592909)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Camp Hill (5-3, 0.519975)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: Trinity maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot by defeating Camp Hill 26-0 at Siebert Park in Week 9. Camp Hill's second straight loss sent the Lions into edge of playoff positioning. Camp Hill visits unbeaten West Perry in Week 9 before wrapping up the regular season at home against Boiling Springs .. The top four teams - Trinity, No. 2 Annville-Cleona, No. 3 Delone Catholic and Camp Hill - all have 5-3 records.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (6-1, 0.679020).

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Rollers' Week 9 game is a Thursday night showdown with Trinity (No. 1 in Class 2A).